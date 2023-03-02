This Luxury Resort in Malibu Lets You Cruise the Coast in Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and More

Malibu’s celeb-watching hot spot wants you to peel out after you check in.

The Japanese-influenced, oceanside Nobu Ryokan Malibu, backed by Larry Ellison, is now offering an array of new vehicle packages that will have every gearhead giddy. From Rolls-Royce Ghosts and Bentley convertibles to Lamborghini Huracans and more McLarens than you can shake a stick shift at, the resort’s aptly titled Cruise the Coast program is a partnership with Beverly Hills Car Rental, the owner of the nation’s largest fleet of luxury whips.

Rooms start at $2,200 per night.

Simply chose your weapon, watch it appear at the hotel and cruise the Pacific Coast Highway. Pricing starts at $359 per day for a Range Rover Sport or Land Rover Defender and heads up to $2,399 per day for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. That irresistible Lamborghini Huracan EVO is $1,199 per day. But the big benefit here is the VIP perks.

Opened in 2017, the resort is host to 16 unique rooms and suites, each including a Japanese-style teak soaking tub, outdoor patios or balconies plus soothing natural wood and oatmeal furnishings. Oceanview rooms such as Suiheisen, a covetable corner suite, boast a wraparound balcony and an outdoor soaking tub, for example. Garden suites lack a view but offer the most solitude—something like a luxurious cabin in the woods. (This is reportedly where Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, have been hiding out.) No wonder, then, that a very out-of-the-public-eye breakfast in bed (up to $100) is also included in the Cruise the Coast partnership.

After a day of burning rubber, decelerate in a Japanese-style teak soaking tub.

But you won’t want to hide all the time. After all, luxury wheels are all about being seen and heard. That’s why the program also gives your priority reservations at the neighboring Nobu Malibu restaurant, the West Coast’s premier people-watching mecca, where the wait for a table can be 1,000 deep.

Room pricing starts at $2,200 per night and rises to $3,900 for the largest Nobu Suite. But the total package base price (car + hotel room) ranges from $2,459 to $4,499 per night—including that billionaire’s breakfast.

