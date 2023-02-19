Luxury sector eyes reopening of China

Katell PRIGENT
·3 min read

After a year of record sales and profits despite slowing global growth the luxury sector is looking to the reopening of China to deliver further expansion in 2023.

The world's largest luxury group LVMH posted a 23-percent jump in sales to a record of 79 billion euros ($86 billion) in 2022 and saw profits climb 17 percent to 14 billion.

The company's chief executive, Bernard Arnault, wants to continue along that path in 2023, "at the risk of becoming boring".

LVMH's rivals also managed blistering growth in sales and profits last year.

Sales at Hermes jumped 29 percent to 11.6 billion euros and profits soared 38 percent to a record 3.4 billion.

Kering, despite a tough time for its flagship brand Gucci, still managed a 15-percent increase in sales to 20 billion euros, while profits rose 14 percent to 3.6 billion.

Ferrari also saw sales race to a new record of five billion euros, delivering 13,221 vehicles last year.

The 2022 results were barely dented by the disruption in China linked to end of its coronavirus-related travel restrictions and their progressive lifting at the end of the year, with LVMH calling the month of December an "air pocket".

Only Hermes escaped unscathed.

"There was no drop in traffic in our stores," said Hermes chief executive Axel Dumas.

The company's sales rose 30.7 percent in its Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan.

The gradual reopening of China -- which abandoned the last of the draconian travel restrictions of its zero-Covid policy on January 8 -- should help its economy expand by 5.2 percent in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest forecast.

With the restrictions having restrained consumption, the reopening of the Chinese economy is being looked at as a growth opportunity for 2023.

Analysts at UBS say 2023 will be the "year of the Chinese consumer", noting that the pandemic restrictions pushed down the share of Chinese consumers in global luxury spending to 17 percent last year, compared with 33 percent before the pandemic.

- 'Volcano ready to explode' -

"The Chinese clientele is much more important than it was in 2019," LVMH's financial director Jean-Jacques Guiony told journalists.

Guiony does not expect Chinese tourists to return to Europe, where they traditionally spent heavily on luxury goods, before next year.

Instead, luxury groups are focusing on Chinese consumers at home.

LVMH's Arnault said it was no secret that China needs growth and that the government would likely take steps to facilitate economic expansion as the country reopens.

"If that is indeed the case -- and it began in the month of January -- we have every reason to be confident, even optimistic about the Chinese market," he said at the presentation of LVMH's 2022 results.

China is a "volcano ready to explode", said Arnaud Cadart at asset manager Flornoy Ferri.

"There is an incredible amount of savings that has been built up, an incredible reserve in the hands of the well-off class which wants to purchase luxury goods," he added.

Cadart estimated the luxury market in China could jump by 30 percent this year.

Kering's chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault visited China at the end of January and said he was amazed by the people thronging stores "like the virus had never been in China".

"This is a good sign," said Pinault, who also welcomed moves by Chinese authorities to boost domestic consumption.

kap/rl/jj/leg

Recommended Stories

  • What is frontotemporal dementia, the diagnosis Bruce Willis has received?

    Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, his family announced. Here's what to know about this type of dementia, according to medical experts.

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series race results: Austin Hill holds on for memorable Daytona win

    Hill loves Daytona, and Daytona appears to love him back. Sheldon Creed and Daniel Hemric were among those who wrecked in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race.

  • Tacoma police seek public’s help in identifying organized retail thieves

    Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in separate retail theft incidents.

  • Turkey rages at shoddy construction after 'earthquake-proof' homes topple

    Residents of a luxury housing complex in southern Turkey thought their apartments were 'earthquake-proof' until the structure toppled like a domino in last week's devastating earthquake, leaving hundreds feared dead. Now the wreckage of the Ronesans Rezidans, which was advertised as "a piece of paradise" when it opened a decade ago, has become a focus of public anger. "My brother lived here for ten years... It was said to be earthquake safe, but you can see the result," said 47-year-old jeweller Hamza Alpaslan.

  • Poland is now the leading power of Europe

    It doesn’t seem so long ago that Poland was regarded as the problem child of the EU, a “dirty Remainer” whose constitutional tribunal ruled that fundamental parts of EU law do not trump its national constitution. How different things are now, with Poland assuming the role of bastion of Western defence – a key nation in the front line of the battle against Putin’s Russia. Warsaw has consistently been at the forefront of support for Kyiv: diplomatically, military, but also morally, as it copes wit

  • Dementia signs and symptoms as Bruce Willis diagnosed with the condition

    The actor, 67, has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced.

  • Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Consolidate

    Crude oil markets have fallen significantly during the course of the trading week, as we continue to bounce around in the same consolidation range.

  • Canada's First Quantum sets Feb. 23 as date to halt Panama operations amid dispute

    Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said it may halt operations in Panama on Feb. 23 as it approaches a "critical point" of copper storage capacity after the government suspended its loading permissions at a port. The Vancouver-based company said Panama's maritime authority halted its loading operations last month over allegations its scale was improperly calibrated.

  • Genesis announces pricing for the Electrified GV70 SUV

    The Electrified GV70 is another EV conversion from Genesis, following the excellent Electrified G80 sedan.

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • OPEC’s Static Oil Supply Strategy Promises Year of Two Halves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedSaudi Arabia’s pledge that OPEC+ will hold oil supplies steady is setting up global oil markets for a year of two contrasting halves. Saudi Ene

  • New cars now just for the rich as automakers rake in profits

    New cars are becoming more expensive with lower production and more expensive parts, meaning they're becoming limited to rich buyers only.

  • Going black, not green: Curbing US oil, gas production would hurt the environment, report finds

    Environmentalists seeking to stop U.S. oil and gas production in order to combat climate change are risking greater damage to the planet, according to a new report.

  • Steep levies on Russian aluminium could threaten U.S. nickel supply

    Russia is likely to limit exports of key metals such as nickel and palladium if the United States imposes steep taxes on imports of aluminium from Russia, analysts say. While Russian aluminium accounts for only a small portion U.S. supplies, nickel is vital for the aerospace industry and electric vehicle batteries. Palladium, meanwhile, is a key component for autocatalysts in gasoline-fuelled cars.

  • Why Exxon Mobil Is Falling Today

    Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) were falling 2.8% at 10:58 a.m. Friday after pricing for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tumbled as inventories of crude oil rose and the economic outlook became dicier. Higher-than-expected economic metrics, such as the Producer Price Index, raised the specter of the Federal Reserve continuing its aggressive policy of raising interest rates, which could push the economy into a recession. The pending release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and higher-than-anticipated inventories pushed WTI prices down to about $75 per barrel, a 3.5% decline from yesterday.

  • European natural gas prices hit 18-month low and near parity with crude oil as Vladimir Putin's energy war fizzles

    Natural gas prices are now equivalent to $85 per barrel, nearly on par with Brent crude oil at around $83.

  • The war in Ukraine hasn't left Europe freezing in the dark, but it has caused energy crises in unexpected places

    People protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, over daily power cuts, July 27, 2022. Sony Ramany/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThrough a year of war in Ukraine, the U.S. and most European nations have worked to help counter Russia, in supporting Ukraine both with armaments and in world energy markets. Russia was Europe’s main energy supplier when it invaded Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin threatened to leave Europeans to freeze “like a wolf’s tail” – a reference to a famous Russian fairy tale – if they i

  • Mercedes-Benz Had a Swell 2022 But It's Still Nervous

    Mercedes-Benz isn’t as bullish about the future as you’d expect it to be, car companies are still working through their semiconductor doldrums at different paces, and Russia barely has a new car market anymore. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 17, 2023.

  • WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

    Oil prices are tumbling as bearish sentiment builds, but WTI is falling faster than other benchmarks as the U.S. oil market comes under pressure from a strong dollar and climbing inventories

  • Top Tech Financier Goes Missing in China, Spooking Sector

    Is China about to get tough on Big Tech again? The disappearance of investment banker Bao Fan raises that prospect.