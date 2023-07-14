Luxury SUV among vehicles reported stolen from a Dallas-Fort Worth Airport parking garage

A Fort Worth family returned from vacation this week to find their luxury sport utility vehicle had been stolen from a Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport parking garage.

Kate Teams, a family travel content creator, said in a social media post that her new vehicle was stolen from the Terminal A parking garage around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was locked, according to Teams, and she assumes a group of experts used a computer to unlock and start her SUV. Then they disabled her OnStar tracking system.

Teams said when she reported the loss to airport police, the officer told her four other vehicles had been stolen from the Terminal A parking garage the same day. The airport confirmed in a statement that police are investigating reports of stolen vehicles but didn’t specify how many.

“I’ve owned my car less than a month,” Teams posted on social media. “We travel a lot with our kids ... and never thought this would happen.”

The Fort Worth mom told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that it was her first new vehicle and it was a luxury SUV.

Teams said she also reported the theft to OnStar, but the company closed the case since the system was disabled and the vehicle couldn’t be detected.

“I know it’s just a car but want everyone to be aware that this is happening,” Teams said in her social media post.

The airport said it is increasing patrols of the areas where the thefts were reported.

“The safety and security of travelers and employees is our top priority,” the statement said. “DFW Airport is continually assessing and enhancing crime reduction strategies, both seen and unseen, across our 28-square-mile property. We continue to ask visitors and employees to ‘see something, say something’ when encountering any suspicious activity.”