Luxury Swiss watch brand to invest millions, create jobs in Raleigh

Some might know of Audemars Piguet from celebrities sporting the luxury watches. Now, the Swiss watch maker is planning to invest millions in Raleigh.

Tuesday, it announced it will house its North American Service Center in Raleigh Iron Works, a 19-acre development near downtown.

The company will invest $22 million in the move and create 105 jobs in the city.

About the company: Audemars Piguet has about 3,000 employees and 97 points of global sales. Its handmade watches cost between $8,000 and over $1 million.

The company joins the growing list of businesses at Raleigh Iron Works. The building was developed for a combination of reuse and new construction and houses restaurants from Chef Scott Crawford, Robert Thompson, Andia’s Ice Cream, and Ponysaurus Brewing Co. The area also includes over 200 apartments.

What the governor says: In a statement Gov. Roy Cooper said it was “great to see another prestigious, international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment and extraordinary quality of life.”

The announcement comes a week after luxury handbag company Brahmin announced plans to open its first Triangle store in Crabtree Valley Mall in February.

The investment by Audemars Piguet is a 63,000-square-foot real estate deal, the largest new-to-market office lease of the year so far in Raleigh.

Who else is investing in Raleigh: Luxury brands are establishing a presence in the city.

This announcement follows investments from apparel, luxury, and lifestyle brands like Peter Millar, Johnnie O, Raleigh Denim Workshop, and the Bal Harbour pop-up experience.

The timeline for when Audemars Piguet will move into the City of Oaks has yet to be announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.