A luxury travel trailer maker unveiled its latest $250,000 model that can charge EVs - see inside the 2022 Living Vehicle
Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle has unveiled its multi-room 2022 model.
The company has seen persisting demands for its travel trailers throughout COVID-19.
The trailer- which starts at $249,995 - comes in four models with varying energy capabilities.
Living Vehicle - a luxury travel trailer maker - has unveiled its latest 2022 model following the success of its previous trailers.
RV makers have been seeing a boost in sales, but California-based Living Vehicle isn't new to this skyrocketing market success.
Living Vehicle's previous 2021 model sold out a quarter and a half ahead of schedule, Joanna Hofmann, co-founder and CMO of Living Vehicle, told Insider in an email interview.
And the luxury company doesn't expect its latest model to stay on the market for too long either.
Like other RV makers, Living Vehicle saw a boost in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company now expects its new model to potentially sell out faster than its predecessor.
Source: Insider
And 20% of the upcoming trailer's production slot was already sold during its pre-release, Hofmann said.
"With the spike of covid cases brought on by the Delta variant, demand continues to increase as people are making long-term plans to adapt to a new way of living, traveling, and working," Hofmann said in an email statement.
Besides leisurely road trips, some Living Vehicle customers have used their trailers as a second home or as a way of living off-grid, Matthew Hofmann, the co-founder and CEO of Living Vehicle, told Insider in an email interview.
Compared to its previous iteration, the refreshed off-grid, four-season capable trailer has upgraded power capabilities, including new or updated energy, solar, and energy storage systems.
Now let's take a closer look at the upcoming trailer. The 2022 model looks like a sleek aluminum trailer on the outside …
… but heading inside, the interior is more akin to a hotel than your classic RV.
The RV is fitted with 232 square feet of space, which includes a kitchen, bathroom, lounge, and living room.
Let's start in the kitchen, which has an island, a refrigerator, a three-burner stovetop, and a microwave, to name a few amenities.
The island can also be moved outside or onto the trailer's deck for open-aired meals.
Speaking of, the outdoor deck - which can be deployed automatically - sits right across from the kitchen past a glass sliding door.
But if you'd rather dine indoors, you can have your meals in the lounge adjacent to the kitchen.
This lounge space also doubles as an additional bedroom when it's converted into a queen bed.
There's even a 42-inch television right by the living room for dinner and a movie.
Now let's move on to the bathroom, which has upgraded versions of the classic bathroom amenities, such as a skylight-equipped rainfall shower and a toilet that can come with a bidet.
The bedroom is just past the bathroom, and comes with a memory foam queen bed, a skylight, a dresser, and nightstands.
When the main bedroom is used in conjunction with the lounge, the trailer can sleep up to four people.
In total, there are 228 cubic feet worth of storage space throughout the tiny home on wheels, including the bedroom's dressers, under-bed units, and a closet.
This bedroom space can optionally turn into an in-home movie theater with a 70-inch screen and speakers …
… or into a two-seater office when the pull-down bed is tucked away into the wall.
There's a long list of other possible upgrades besides the option for an office.
Amenities like a washer and dryer, dishwasher, extra sleeping loft, and oven come optional ...
… as well as pet-friendly upgrades, such as a litter box and an outdoor shower that can be used by both animals and people.
In terms of off-grid travel, the new trailer has four models differentiated by their energy capabilities: the Core, Max, Pro, and Pro-EV.
According to Joanna Hofmann, customer feedback shapes the annual models, and "since day one, [the] customers have asked for more ... solar, energy storage, and the ability to thrive in extreme climates for extended periods."
The trailer's solar panels can even charge electric vehicles, a necessity if you plan on towing your tiny home on wheels with an EV.
And if there are daily "adequate sun conditions" out, the trailer could theoretically "sustain power indefinitely," according to a press release.
The cheapest $249,995 Core model is equipped with 1,320 watts of solar, 14.4 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, and a five-kilowatt inverter …
… while the $429,995 Pro-EV has 3,520 watts of solar, 57.6 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, and a 20-kilowatt inverter, among other upgrades.
Despite its bulkier price tag, the more expensive model has been attracting the majority of customers, according to the Hoffman's.
If you're interested in owning one, be prepared to wait: All of the company's builds are custom-made, which means the trailer has a lead time of up to a year.
"With so many remote working opportunities, people are redefining their criteria for where they want to live," Joanna Hofmann said. "Access to outdoor recreation and being closer to nature are at the top of that list for many of our customers."
Read the original article on Business Insider