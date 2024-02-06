Luxury waterfront hotels near Miami Beach just named the best in the country

In what can only be called a glamorous one-two punch, two Miami-Dade luxury hotels have been named the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2024 Best Hotels report, the media company named Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach the best hotel in the country. Four Seasons at the Surf Club, located just down the beach in Surfside, was ranked no. 2.

This is the second year in a row that Acqualina Resort, with its old-world elegance and Mediterranean design, breathtaking ocean views and an award-winning spa, has earned the top spot on the U.S. News & World Report list. Also a Forbes Five-Star hotel, Acqualina also came in first in five other categories: best resort in the U.S.; best hotel in Florida; best hotel in Miami Beach; best resort in Florida and best resort in Miami Beach.

Acqualina CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming said in a statement that the hotel’s customer service and mission to create unforgettable experiences for guests are what sets it apart.

“At Acqualina, we’re constantly seeking to elevate our offerings and introduce new amenities from cutting-edge design to thoughtful activities and exciting culinary experiences,” she said. “These accolades serve as a resounding affirmation of the dedication and steadfast commitment of our exceptional team members.”

The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside was named one of the best hotels in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

Four Seasons at the Surf Club jumped from no. 12 on the list last year to no. 2 in 2024. Also a Forbes Five-Star property, it is known for its iconic history, elegance and dining options, including Thomas Keller’s Surf Club Restaurant, which earned a Michelin star in 2022.

Several other oceanfront hotels in Miami-Dade made the top 100 list, including Faena Hotel Miami Beach (10), which was named one of the best 5-star hotels in the U.S. by Trips to Discover in 2023; The Setai, Miami Beach (11); and the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort (17), all of which are Forbes Five-Star hotels.

Also making the list of the top 100 were the Ritz-Carlton South Beach (92) and The Breakers in Palm Beach County (25).

In addition to Acqualina in the resorts category, South Florida had several mentions in the top 100, including St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort (8); The Breakers in Palm Beach (14); Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach (29); Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan (56); Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne (69); Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (83), which is also home to The Tambourine Room restaurant, which earned a Michelin star in 2023 six months after opening; and Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo (96).

The pool at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, which made the 2024 U.S. News & World Report list of best hotels and resorts in the country.

This year’s rankings are the 14th annual rankings, highlighting more than 37,000 hotels in 400 destinations. U.S. News & World Report’s methodology for creating the ratings is done through analysis of the hotel’s reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. It differentiates between hotels and resorts as follows: If a property has resort-like amenities such as casinos, multiple pools or spas, it’s considered a resort. Hotels can appear on both lists.

Zach Wilson, senior travel editor at U.S. News & World Report, says this year has seen a real shift toward “meeting the needs of modern travelers.”

“The hotel industry is striving to offer culturally authentic experiences and high levels of customer service, recognizing that today’s explorers seek connections with their destinations,” he said in a statement. “The 2024 Best Hotels rankings offer travelers dependable options to stay for every type oftrip, balancing location, amenities and quality service to ensure an enjoyable experience.”

