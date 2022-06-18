Luxury wristwatch market sees unprecedented growth in 2022
The luxury wristwatch market in 2022 is growing at a rate unseen before, and is expected to continue to increase in coming years. Mark Strassman reports.
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt. “I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.
Stephen Curry's first extension with the Warriors became a steal when he became an MVP and allowed them to build a super-team.
Courtney and Nick live with their two teenage daughters in a 5-bedroom house in the suburbs with a pool and a waterslide in the backyard.
Mark Jackson doesn't hold back when it comes to throwing a little shade at his former team.
John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.
Singer Camila Cabello shows off her strong core and sculpted booty in a tiny, blue string bikini on a Miami beach. She was also spotted with a new guy in LA.
The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News that the individuals were charged with unlawful entry
Things are not always what they seem, and despite Queen Elizabeth II’s peacemaking gesture to invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to the U.K. for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, there are still reportedly plenty of hurt feelings going around the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen at […]
Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was one of several trios of young dancers who performed to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, from the Elvis soundtrack, at Millennium Dance Complex
A TikToker explained why she was forced to spend two weeks on vacation with her ex-boyfriend.
"Get home and raise your kids!" Christian Walker lectures men as the public learns his own dad has three other children.
Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Cardi B, among others, have joined OnlyFans to take control of their image and interact with fans.
Orlando Bloom said his and Katy Perry's Daughter, Daisy Dove, looks just like Katy and has blue eyes.
Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.
The Jan. 6 committee’s latest hearing shows that if you believe Trump's theory about Mike Pence, then Kamala Harris can name Oprah the next president.
World champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the pace as he completed a double top in Friday's practice for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
It all started in my group chat, as most questions involving semen do. "You guys, what does sperm come out as after being swallowed?"
ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 13:59 The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a video where one volley by 6 CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers] fired on an area where Russian forces had concentrated more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.
Searchlight PicturesThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:The J. Lo documentary is kind of a revelation.Emma Thompson is so freaking good in her new movie.Yes, I thirsted over that Ryan Gosling photo. I’m only human.Time to cancel that Netflix subscription!A photo that might save us allGive Emma Thompson an Oscar!Emma T