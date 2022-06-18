Luxury wristwatch market sees unprecedented growth in 2022

Associated Press

President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt. “I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.