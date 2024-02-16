Luxxe Lounge shut down by court order following fatal shooting

A court ordered the temporary closure of an East Side after-hours club in Columbus that was the site of a recent homicide.

City Attorney Zach Klein issued a statement Friday that Luxxe Lounge at 1320 Beechwood Rd has been operating without a liquor license and has been “on the radar” of police and city officials for illegal liquor sales and reports of gun-related issues.

The city filed for a court order to shut down the club, and a Franklin County Municipal Court judge Thursday granted a temporary restraining order closing the club.

Dante Gamble, 39, died early Sunday in a shooting as he left the club at closing time. Gunfire erupted at about 5:20 a.m., and Gamble suffered a gunshot. Several patrons tried to render aid.

Gamble was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. after EMS transported him to Mount Carmel East Hospital.Since January 1, 2023, the Division of Police has received approximately eleven calls for service at the property, including one fight, one person with a gun, and two shootings.

“Mixing guns and alcohol is a recipe for disaster, and after the violence at this club over the weekend that left one dead, along with a history of violence, it is time for the City to step in to hold operators accountable and ask the Court to shut this club down,” Klein said in the news release. “No one should have to deal with the kind of recklessness and violence in their neighborhood.”

