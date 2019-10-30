Is Luye Pharma Group (HKG:2186) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (HKG:2186) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Luye Pharma Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Luye Pharma Group had CN¥6.03b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has CN¥3.75b in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥2.27b.

A Look At Luye Pharma Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Luye Pharma Group had liabilities of CN¥7.55b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥2.52b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥3.75b and CN¥1.85b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CN¥4.47b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Luye Pharma Group is worth CN¥17.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Luye Pharma Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Luye Pharma Group has boosted its EBIT by 49%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Luye Pharma Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Luye Pharma Group actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.