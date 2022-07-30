Luzerne County Courthouse event marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Jul. 30—WILKES-BARRE — Today marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In order to mark this heavy, yet nonetheless important date, the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking in affiliation with the Victims Resource Center (VRC) of Luzerne County, held a Red Sand Project Ceremony in the Courthouse Rotunda Friday afternoon.

Chair of the Task Force, Attorney Tom Mosca, led the event, introducing District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and VRC Manager of Prevention and Community Resources/Advocate Tammi Burke. However, before remarks began, Mosca reminded those in the crowd, "Human trafficking exists not only across the country and across the world, but right here in our backyard."

Sanguedolce started solemnly. "I'm sorry that we have to have a day like this," he said, before noting the recent case of John Vincent Watson, who stands accused of abducting and assaulting a 14-year-old Luzerne County girl with another man, William Smiley. "It won't be tolerated in Luzerne County," Sanguedolce later reminded the audience.

Sanguedolce spoke on the resources necessary to fight human trafficking: Boots on the ground, people that can investigate, patrol, and save lives. "We intend to prosecute the criminals to the fullest extent of the law," he said, further remarking that a message will be sent to others who may be considering the crime.

Mosca then returned to the podium to share some startling statistics.

He called one human trafficking "one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises," and noted that unlike a bag of drugs, human beings can be sold repeatedly. He took a moment to repeat those sentiments, driving the point home.

He said that estimates indicate 27 million adults and 13 million children are sold into human trafficking, and of those numbers, 80% of victims are female and over 50% are children, typically between the ages of 12 and 14.

Burke then spoke, asking, "What makes somebody think they're entitled to sell another person?" She noted that Pennsylvania is number nine among states in sex trafficking and that this county is among the highest in the state.

She shared stories from her work. Young people with low self-esteem who had rough upbringings, turning to drugs to cope and ending up on the streets, only to be offered "refuge" without knowing they'd become sex slaves. "Most people think prostitution is a choice. 85% of prostitution is pimp-driven," she said.

Furthermore she noted that more often than not, victims are arrested for prostitution, rather than those doing the trafficking.

She implored civilians and good Samaritans to step up. "It can't always be on law enforcement. We need the community."

Speakers and audience members than spilled red sand into a makeshift cracked sidewalks, as part of the Red Sand Project. According to the website, this is a "participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation."