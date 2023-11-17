Luzerne County man charged with drug and gun offenses

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on Tuesday, November 14, Christopher Essameddin Birry, age 41, of Hanover Township, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Karam says the indictment alleges that between May 31, and July 27, Birry distributed methamphetamine on multiple occasions in Luzerne County.

According to the indictment on September 11, Birry allegedly possessed methamphetamine with intent to distribute it while he also had a handgun during the drug trafficking and he is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

