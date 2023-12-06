LV Craft Shows to Host Weekend Full of Events
This weekend LV Craft Shows host a Holiday Bazaar in Henderson on Saturday, Craft Festival on Sunday, and Nutcracker Night Market on Saturday and Sunday, both at Tivoli Village. #PaidForContent
Use iOS 17's new accessibility features to save a copy of your Personal Voice. Here's how to set it up, what the process is like and how effective it is.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
Ten Wisconsin Republicans who signed fraudulent paperwork claiming former President Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the 2020 election in the state settle a lawsuit and admit that Biden was the actual winner.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Apple’s latest tvOS beta suggests the iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps on Apple TV are on their way out. The former home of streaming purchases and rentals is no longer in the tvOS 17.2 release candidate (RC), which usually ends up identical to the public version.
Looking to do some Christmas shopping for the car enthusiast in your life? This list has tons of great ideas for any budget!
Day of the Devs is awesome. Here are the new indie games, release window updates and hot titles from the 2023 Game Awards Edition of the show.
Netflix just announced that it has renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season, and casting is already underway. The reality show is based on the dystopian drama of the same name.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
We found AirPods for under $100, a Fire TV for a mere $65, a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60% and so much more.
Solid-state headphones have been on the horizon for years, but the first consumer product to feature it comes from a name you might not have expected.
As the holiday season revs up, visions of shiny new cars and gadgets dance in many minds, but let's not overlook the unsung hero of road safety – tires.
After a slow few weeks in the world of video game marketing, things are starting to pick up. The past week has given us a first look at the new Fallout TV show, a few release dates and a trailer for a little game called Grand Theft Auto VI — and the Game Awards are still to come. What good timing for us to launch a weekly video game show to dig into the news.
Alongside its Gemini generative AI model, Google this morning took the wraps off of AlphaCode 2, an improved version of the code-generating AlphaCode introduced by Google's DeepMind lab roughly a year ago. AlphaCode 2 is in fact powered by Gemini, or at least some variant of it (Gemini Pro) fine-tuned on coding contest data. In a subset of programming competitions hosted on Codeforces, a platform for programming contests, AlphaCode 2 -- coding in languages spanning Python, Java, C++ and Go -- performed better than an estimated 85% of competitors on average, according to Google.
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
Even superstars geek out on superstars: Julia Roberts proclaims her Swiftie-ness.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.