LV Craft Shows to Host Weekend Full of Events

Alongside its Gemini generative AI model, Google this morning took the wraps off of AlphaCode 2, an improved version of the code-generating AlphaCode introduced by Google's DeepMind lab roughly a year ago. AlphaCode 2 is in fact powered by Gemini, or at least some variant of it (Gemini Pro) fine-tuned on coding contest data. In a subset of programming competitions hosted on Codeforces, a platform for programming contests, AlphaCode 2 -- coding in languages spanning Python, Java, C++ and Go -- performed better than an estimated 85% of competitors on average, according to Google.