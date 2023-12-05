LVCVA’s Steve Hill, union official reappointed to Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo announced two appointments to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday, renewing terms for two board members.

Steve Hill, who heads up county tourism as the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Tommy White, secretary-treasurer of the Laborers International Union, Local 872, were reappointed to the board. Their terms were expiring at the end of 2023.

Hill had previously been appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak. White was appointed previously by the Clark County Commission.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve appointed Steve Hill of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Tommy White of the Laborers International Union, Local 872 to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority,” Lombardo said. “The Las Vegas Stadium Authority provides critical oversight and management of our stadium infrastructure, and I look forward to Steve and Tommy continuing their service on the board in this capacity.”

Former Culinary Union leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline, whose term expires at the end of the year, was a governor’s appointment under Sisolak. Another Sisolak appointee, Steve Zanella of MGM Resorts International, was appointed in 2022, and his term doesn’t expire until the end of 2026, according to the Stadium Authority’s website.

Other board members whose terms expire this year include UFC executive Ike Lawrence Epstein and Caesars executive and former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst according to information on the board’s website.

The board expanded from nine members to 11 in 2023.

