Lviv’s legendary Svyatoslav Vakarchuk records message of hope following deadly Russian attacks

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the frontman of Ukraine’s iconic band Okean Elzy (Elsa’s Ocean), recorded a video message from Lviv, one of the many cities targeted in Russia’s massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29.

Against the backdrop of the city’s famed Lviv Opera House, Vakarchuk addressed Ukrainians, highlighting the nation's resilience in the face of adversity.

"Today in Lviv, much like in countless other cities, towns, and villages across Ukraine, the echoes of chaos and destruction reverberated again. The Russian enemy persists in inflicting pain and havoc on our land. Yet, as I said on the very first day of this war, and I say it again today with unwavering conviction: their missiles may bring destruction to our homes, but they will never crush our spirit. Ukraine will win! We honor the memory of those who lost their lives in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, and all our cities. Our heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery go out to the wounded," Vakarchuk said.

One person was killed in a Russian missile strike on Lviv, while at least 15 more were injured. Three schools and a kindergarten were also damaged in the assault.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has exceeded 20 people, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

