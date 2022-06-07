Lviv paratroopers kill half a hundred Pskov "blue berets" in 14-hour battle

Valentyna Romanenko — Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 14:45

Lviv paratroopers have reported the destruction of armoured vehicles belonging to the invaders and the deaths of up to 50 Pskov paratrooper occupiers on the Donetsk front.

Source: Press Center of the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces

Quote: "Recently in the Donetsk region, as the invaders attempted to cut off a strategically important route, their plans were thwarted by paratroopers. The battle began when an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to approach the Ukrainian positions unnoticed. Our defenders fired, using small arms and forced them to retreat.

The occupiers were not pacified, however. Later they were reinforced by armoured vehicles and went on the attack. Here the Lviv paratroopers arranged a "warm welcome" for them. The Ukrainian soldiers reduced a Russian armoured assault vehicle to ashes with an accurate shot from a light anti-armour weapon and then proceeded to kill the enemy.

Our soldiers showed courage and heroism during a fierce battle that lasted almost 14 hours."

Details: It is noted that the coordinated actions of the artillery units of the 80th Brigade inflicted a massive artillery strike on the retreating enemy.

According to the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that day the Russian unit, which is part of the 104th Assault Regiment of the 76th Assault Division (Pskov), lost several armoured vehicles and up to 50 personnel as a result of the "welcome" of the Lviv paratroopers.