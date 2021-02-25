LVMH-Backed L Catterton Nears Deal to Acquire Birkenstock

Aaron Kirchfeld, Eyk Henning and Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is nearing an agreement to acquire iconic German sandal maker Birkenstock, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The investment firm and the family behind Birkenstock could announce a deal in the next week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The transaction could value Birkenstock at about 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion), they said.

L Catterton has been competing with buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, which was close to sealing a deal earlier this year, the people said. In the end, the family owners of Birkenstock preferred L Catterton’s track record with family-backed consumer brands as well as its ability to expand in Asia, Bloomberg News reported this month.

Representatives for L Catterton and Birkenstock declined to comment. While talks are advanced, an agreement could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said. CVC is still interested in the German company, should an opening arise, the people said.

L Catterton was created in 2016 by combining U.S. investment firm Catterton with the private equity operations of LVMH and its billionaire founder Bernard Arnault. The firm now manages more than $23 billion of assets, according to its website. Its investments have included denim producer Pepe Jeans, workout gear brand Sweaty Betty, cosmetics firm Bliss and online retailer Everlane.

Brand Power

Birkenstock is a nearly 250-year-old brand best known for its sandals, which are popular with hippies and preppies alike. The style has spawned a range of luxury variants from labels including Celine and Givenchy, following a celebrity-powered bump in the 1990s and 2000s.

The company sold 23.8 million pairs of shoes in the financial year through September 2019, which helped sales rise 11% to 721.5 million euros. Birkenstocks have been sold in the U.S. since 1966, when dressmaker and designer Margot Fraser began importing the sandals after discovering them on a German vacation. Its products also include belts, bags and beds, according to its website.

Historic family-controlled companies like Birkenstock have been putting themselves on the block, as their wealthy owners look to capitalize on surging valuations for consumer companies. Private equity firms have been drawn to such businesses, which can be leveraged to boost sales and attract investors through an eventual initial public offering.

CVC bought Breitling SA, the Swiss watchmaker known for the aviation-themed timepieces worn by actor John Travolta, in 2017. Other family-owned luxury companies, from jewelry house Bulgari to cashmere specialist Loro Piana, have sold out to become part of conglomerates like LVMH.

(Adds detail on family-owned businesses under ‘Brand Power’ subhead.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Sets Dates, Announces New Team

    After a delay due to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia’s nascent Red Sea International Film Festival is now on track to hold its first edition in November with a partly renewed team in place. The ambitious event, which is Saudi’s first full-fledged film festival and market with international ambitions, is set to run Nov. 11-20 in the […]

  • Heinz Hermann Thiele, Billionaire German Tycoon, Dies at 79

    (Bloomberg) -- Heinz Hermann Thiele, a German investor and industrialist and one of the country’s richest men, has died. He was 79.Thiele died unexpectedly in Munich, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer of which he was deputy chairman and majority shareholder. The company didn’t provide a cause of death or name his replacement.A native of Mainz, Thiele amassed a manufacturing empire that included a 59% stake in Knorr-Bremse and half of railroad-equipment maker Vossloh AG. His $20.2 billion fortune made him the fourth-richest person in Germany and the 97th-wealthiest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The tycoon had recently taken center stage as an activist investor in a drama gripping Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June, he built a significant stake in the beleaguered airline and expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s rescue plan.It wasn’t immediately clear what Thiele’s death will mean for Lufthansa. His family hasn’t publicly commented on what it plans to do with his 12.4% stake in the carrier.A spokesperson for Lufthansa wasn’t immediately available for comment.Thiele’s investment in the airline led to a burst of activism in the run-up to its June 2020 AGM. He ultimately supported the bailout that led the German government to become its largest shareholder.His last public intervention came in November 2020, when he called on the government to broker pay-cut talks with the airline’s unions. The government didn’t join the discussions with labor representatives.Knorr-BremseThiele started at Knorr-Bremse in 1969 as a legal specialist in the patents department, and rose through the ranks before buying the company in 1985. At that point, he hadn’t even repaid the mortgage on his house, he said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.He and his family pocketed about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) from the initial public offering of Knorr-Bremse in 2018. Thiele said at the time he planned to hand over the company to his daughter and that estate planning factored into his decision to list it. More recently, he appeared to be building a war chest to fund private investments and last year sold about $2 billion of the brake-maker’s shares.He controlled his holdings in both firms through his family office, Stella, which hired Linde Group’s former head of pension investments, Christoph Schlegel, around the start of last year as its chief investment officer.(Updates with Lufthansa investment details from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novogratz’s Galaxy Reaches $1.2 Billion in Asset Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said its asset management unit has grown to about $1.2 billion after launching new products, including a Bitcoin mutual fund in partnership with Canada’s CI Financial Corp.The company, based in New York but listed in Toronto, said in a statement Wednesday it expects to report income of $325 million for the fourth quarter after the value of Bitcoin and other holdings soared. Galaxy said it disclosed the preliminary results “given the material change in the operating environment of the cryptocurrency and digital sector” since it reported its third quarter.Galaxy Digital is a financial firm that does asset management, trading, investment banking and other activities, with a focus on digital assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Novogratz is trying to place it in the center of an explosion in investor interest in cryptocurrencies and retail funds that hold them.Galaxy’s trading desk is one of several providing Bitcoins for the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the first-ever approved in North America, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last week. Galaxy Digital will also act as a sub-adviser on a new Bitcoin ETF that CI Financial has also filed to launch.“Even as late as June and July of last year, people were not positive this was a real space,” Novogratz said by telephone. “Now the question is, how much exposure should I have?”Galaxy’s asset management division includes venture funds and crypto funds, including those traded on exchanges. Assets, which were $1.18 billion as of Feb. 19, have grown 45% since the end of December after more than doubling in the fourth quarter, the company said. Novogratz said he plans to add about 50 people to the 126-person company, which has offices in New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and Los Angeles. Galaxy Digital has a market value of C$5.5 billion ($4.4 billion), up from C$382 million a year ago.Some mainstream financial institutions, such as Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global investment management unit, are considering making bets on Bitcoin or are making it easier for their clients to do so. That’s another signal cryptocurrencies have staying power, Novogratz said.“It’s not a classic FOMO because this is going to be an asset class for the next 50 years,” he said.(Updates with additional information on Galaxy Digital starting in third paragraph and on financial industry activity near end of story)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bonds Fall as Stocks Get Lift From Reflation Buzz: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds sold off and stocks rose on prospects of a stronger-than-expected recovery encouraged by ample fiscal and monetary aid. Commodities advanced.The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest in a year, while Japan’s longer-dated benchmarks rose to multiyear records. European stocks edged higher, with technology and mining shares leading gains. Anglo American Plc traded at a near-decade high after reporting earnings that beat expectations.Base metals advanced on the recovery optimism, with copper and aluminum both spiking to the highest since 2011. The recent surge in metal prices has stoked fresh speculation about a new commodities supercycle, driven by tight supplies and strong demand as the world moves to decarbonize.Stocks are taking their cue from the prospect of continued Federal Reserve largesse combined with massive fiscal aid. Fed officials offered reassurance this week that policy would continue to be supportive and that they would look beyond a temporary pick-up in price pressures, especially from a low base.“We fail to see anything that could derail the trend unless we get a greater hiccup in risk assets or more forceful intervention from the official side,” ING Groep NV strategists including Padhraic Garvey wrote in a note to clients.Adding to the optimism, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine was overwhelmingly effective against the virus in a study that followed nearly 1.2 million people in Israel. Public-health experts said the results show that immunizations could end the pandemic.U.S. equity futures were mixed, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming. The dollar was little changed.Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.1% as of 8:35 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro jumped 0.2% to $1.2195.The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.415.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.452 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 106.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points to 1.43%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.13%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to -0.28%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.153%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.774%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6% to $63.58 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.7% to $67.51 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.8% to $1,790.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anglo Posts Profit Beat as Metal Rally Offsets Coal Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc reported earnings that beat expectations after a wider commodity rally helped balance out another difficult year for its diamond business and a collapse in coal profits.The company is the last of the major miners to report earnings in what’s been a bumper season for investors, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group already handing back record dividends. The payouts, along with a recent surge in metal prices, have stoked fresh speculation about a new commodities supercycle, driven by tight supplies and strong demand as the world moves to decarbonize.So far Anglo’s returns have been more muted then some of its rivals, while it’s been more aggressive about pursuing growth. The company is planning to finish building a giant new copper mine in Peru next year and is also developing a potash mine in the U.K.It’s also the most diversified of the big miners, producing products like platinum and diamonds that tend to flatten out its earnings. This year, its De Beers diamond unit reported its smallest profit since at least the early 2000s, and coal earnings plunged after weaker prices and production setbacks in Australia.Still, the company was able to post its best second-half performance in a decade as prices for commodities such as copper and iron ore rallied strongly and the impact of the pandemic on its operations eased.Anglo will return 72 cents a share to investors, after the century-old mining company cashed in on surging prices for iron ore, palladium and copper. The dividend -- which is calculated as 40% of underlying earnings -- compared with 47 cents a year earlier. However, when including the interim dividend, the total for 2020 will be lower than 2019.Anglo rose as much as 4.7% to the highest in almost a decade amid a wider rally in mining stocks, and traded 4.5% higher at 9:26 a.m. in London. The company reported underlying earnings of $9.8 billion compared with $10 billion a year earlier.“While Anglo’s dividend is solid, it could have paid more,” said Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum. “It’s clearly positioning itself more toward growth than rivals BHP and Rio.”Copper touched the highest since 2011 Thursday as investors bet a raft of measures to boost growth will see consumption outstrip near-term supply. Prices of other commodities such as oil and iron ore have also surged, while mining stocks are at the highest in a decade.“The fundamentals for commodities are strong, demand across most sectors is very good and supply is constrained,” Anglo’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani told reporters Thursday. “We think the market is in a good place.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Revenue growth is one of the most important factors in determining the long-term performance of a stock. In my experience, businesses that deliver consistently strong revenue growth tend to outperform their peers, creating greater wealth for shareholders. CrowdStrike protects its clients and their data from hackers.

  • S&P 500 to gain 6% in rest of 2021: Reuters poll

    A surprisingly sharp rebound in the economy and earnings will drive further gains in U.S. stocks this year, though the S&P 500 is likely to end 2021 less than 6% up from its current level, according to a Reuters poll of strategists. The benchmark S&P 500 ended pandemic-hit 2020 with gains of 16.3%, lifted late in the year by optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37, according to the median forecast of 50 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • Dow Rallies After Schumer Makes Stimulus Pledge; Boeing Soars, Apple Falls; Cyclicals Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones rallied after N.Y. Sen Chuck Schumer made a bullish stimulus prediction. Boeing stock rose, Tesla stock rallied. Apple stock fell. Bitcoin rose.

  • Facebook exploring potential news licensing agreements in Canada - source

    Facebook Inc is exploring potential licensing agreements in the coming year with Canadian media outlets and expanding its investment in local journalism initiatives, a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Wednesday. The move comes as the Canadian government is preparing to introduce legislation in the coming months, along the lines of the controversial Australian model that forces technology companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay media companies for content. But the source said Facebook views the situation in Australia as unique.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover Nicely

    The stock markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday due to a spike in 10 year yields but have turned around yet again.

  • Workhorse Group to Fight $6 Billion Contract Loss to Oshkosh

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) isn't going away quietly after losing a $6 billion contract from the U.S. Postal Service to rival Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK). The electric-truck builder said today that it has requested additional information from the Postal Service about the awarding of the contract for its next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDV). The Postal Service has used the same boxy delivery trucks for more than 30 years.

  • A New Link Tracing Beef From Amazon Rainforest to Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Meatpacking powerhouses like JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA have borne the brunt of watchdog efforts to root out illegal deforestation in Brazil’s beef industry. But a new report is transferring attention further down the supply chain, seeking to tie French supermarket giants Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, plus a company controlled by Advent International Corp., to the destruction of the Amazon.The findings from Reporter Brasil, an independent research group focused on environmental and labor issues, show that some of the Brazil units of all three chains stocked meat originating from slaughterhouses that have at one point or another obtained cattle from deforested farms. The six-month project began with sending researchers to more than two-dozen supermarkets in each of the six biggest cities in the Amazon region, plus Sao Paulo. Reporter Brasil was able to trace samples of beef sold in these stores back to specific slaughterhouses, then reviewed the plants’ network of direct and indirect suppliers.A store in Manaus belonging to Carrefour—which earlier this month pledged 4 million reais per year (about $735,000) to preserve a plot of the Amazon—was found to source beef from a plant owned by Frizam, a midsized meatpacker for the domestic market, according to Reporter Brasil. At least until 2019, the most recent data available, Frizam bought cattle directly from a rancher who’s been fined more than 30 times over the past 25 years for environmental crimes.The samples represent a tiny fraction of Carrefour’s sales, and there’s no way to know if the meat on the shelf came from the offending farm. Even so, Reporter Brasil says, it shows Carrefour has room to step up monitoring if it’s serious about helping to fight Amazon deforestation.“It’s very easy to block these kinds of transactions” by the slaughterhouses, said Marcel Gomes, executive secretary of Reporter Brasil. Supermarkets “need to demand transparency” from their suppliers.Carrefour said that it’s constantly monitoring its suppliers and is initiating a project to analyze indirect suppliers, a key link in the livestock chain. Without addressing this specific case, the company said it has suspended slaughterhouses in the past for irregularities and refused to do business with them again until they proved conformity with best environmental practices. Bloomberg Green was unable to reach Frizam by either phone or email. Read More: Why It’s So Hard to Stop Amazon Deforestation, Starting With the Beef IndustryBrazil’s beef supply chain is one of the most complex in the world, with 2.5 million ranchers, 2,500 slaughterhouses, and about 215 million heads of cattle spread out over 3.3 million square miles. The government has largely left it up to companies purchasing tens of thousands of cattle monthly to police this vast and opaque network. Big meatpackers like JBS already use satellite monitoring to make sure direct suppliers aren’t part of the problem, but so far they haven’t mapped out their indirect suppliers—i.e. the breeders who sell cattle to the feeder farms that supply the slaughterhouses.Unscrupulous ranchers who seek to circumvent environmental regulations will sometimes act as both direct and indirect suppliers, meaning they’ll supply slaughterhouses from their “clean” farms while maintaining nearby ranches cleared of forestland where many of their animals are actually raised. Reporter Brasil said in its report that it found at least six cases of such ranchers selling to slaughterhouses run by Marfrig, Minerva, JBS, and four domestic producers in the Amazon region that in turn supply meat to stores operated by Carrefour, Casino’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, and Advent’s Grupo Big.Five of those companies—Grupo Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Marfrig, Minerva, and JBS—say they have systems in place to monitor direct suppliers and are working to make the checks even more robust. Minerva said that the government’s practice of keeping animal transport documents hidden hinders transparency efforts across the industry, and that it recently started testing a tool called Visipec to track indirect suppliers, along with Grupo Pao de Acucar and Marfrig.JBS, the world’s biggest meat producer, also pointed to the secrecy of transport documents as a significant challenge, and said it’s trying to overcome this via a new blockchain its suppliers will be required to use by 2025. The company “doesn’t tolerate disrespect for the environment,” it said. It also said that it asked Reporter Brasil for documents showing movement between blacklisted farms and direct suppliers, but that Reporter Brasil declined to disclose its source.Grupo Big said its system “guarantees” the products it buys and sells aren’t related to deforestation. Advent declined to comment.The two French supermarket operators may face additional backlash as a 2017 vigilance law forces companies with more than 10,000 employees globally to monitor their supply chains and create plans to avoid environmental, human-rights and corruption risks. While there are no hard and fast penalties for violating the law, it does put bad corporate practices into the spotlight at a time when investors are increasingly discounting stocks and bonds with unsustainable business models.The European Central Bank, which owns Carrefour debt, is also under pressure to make sure it isn't contributing to climate change. It’s strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs, people familiar with the plans said last week, and has taken steps to green its own investments.“There is evidence linking Amazon deforestation and meat sold by these retailers,” said Elie Favrichon, a forest footprint officer at Envol Vert, an advocacy group that seeks to protect forests through conservation projects in France and Latin America. The French law “is a new tool, and we will try to use it as much as we can to force change.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • More than 150 big-name CEOs are backing Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan

    The CEOs of Google, IBM, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone endorsed a plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks and a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors Is Going Public: A First Look at a Huge EV Deal

    One of the most promising electric vehicle start-ups, Lucid Motors, will soon go public. After weeks of speculation, the company confirmed on Monday night that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), in a deal that will take it public by the end of June. As SPAC deals go, this is a very big one.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.