LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC): Poised For Long Term Success?

In December 2018, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) released its earnings update. Generally, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 16% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 8.1%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €6.4b, we should see this rise to €7.4b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 26 analysts covering MC is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MC, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ENXTPA:MC Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €6.4b and the final forecast of €8.7b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MC’s earnings is 9.7%. This leads to an EPS of €17.3 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €12.64. Margins are currently sitting at 14%, which is expected to expand to 15% by 2022.

