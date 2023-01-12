LVMH owner Bernard Arnault promotes daughter to run Christian Dior

Natacha Larnaud
·2 min read

In a reshuffling of top management at his luxury goods empire, the world's richest man — LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault — tightened his family's grip by appointing his daughter, Delphine Arnault, as the new head of Christian Dior.

The 47-year-old had been an executive vice president at Louis Vuitton, LVMH's biggest brand, since 2013, and will serve as chair and CEO of the French label starting in February, LVMH announced Tuesday.

"The appointment of Delphine Arnault is another milestone in a career journey in fashion and leather goods defined by excellence, first during 12 years at Christian Dior and then at Louis Vuitton for the past decade where she was number two with responsibility for all of the Maison's product activities," Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

The Frenchman cofounded the luxury conglomerate in 1987. LVMH also owns brands including Sephora, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Moët & Chandon, Fenty Beauty, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, and Bulgari. It is Europe's most valuable company.

Arnault praised his daughter in the statement, saying that "under her leadership, the desirability of Louis Vuitton products advanced significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior."

Pietro Beccari, who has been the head of Dior since 2018, will now be moving to replace long-time Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. Arnault commended Beccari for his "exceptional" work at the house. Burke — who is Arnault's longest-serving lieutenant, and has also been chairman of jewellery label Tiffany — will continue to work alongside Bernard Arnault, the statement said.

Bloomberg estimates Arnault's fortune at $178 billion. He overtook Elon Musk in December 2022 as the world's richest man.

Arnault has four other sons, each of which also hold management positions at LVMH and its brands.

Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene pose with their children Frederic Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault and Alexandre Arnault. / Credit: Getty Images
Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene pose with their children Frederic Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault and Alexandre Arnault. / Credit: Getty Images

Antoine Arnault, 45, was recently appointed as CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company through which the family owns its controlling stake in LVMH. He is also the CEO of high-end footwear and apparel label Berluti, and the chairman of Italian label Loro Piana.

Alexandre Arnault, 30, is executive vice president, in charge of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. He was CEO of LVMH-owned German luggage-maker Rimowa between 2016 and 2020.

Frederic Arnault, 28, has been the CEO of watch brand Tag Heuer since 2020.

Jean Arnault, 24, heads marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton's watches division since August 2021 and used to intern at prestigious companies such as McLaren and Morgan Stanley.

The 73-year-old Bernard Arnault has signaled no intention of stepping down from his role at LVMH. The company last year raised the maximum age requirement for its CEO from 75 to 80, Reuters reports.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • 5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy in 2023

    Watch Fidelity mutual funds like FSHOX, FSLBX, EQPGX, FCPVX, and FGITX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%. The first turnaround stock with triple-digit upside potential in the new year is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields T

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • New Data Center Chips Could Mean Massive Growth for 1 Tiny Semiconductor Company

    Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has been on a wild ride. Aehr beat financial expectations, but this recent surge in optimism has less to do with EVs and a lot more to do with data centers. On the surface, Aehr stock's recent run-up has everything to do with the last quarter's results.

  • 3 Nvidia Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even Nostradamus couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if the coming year will be any easier.

  • This Hasn't Happened to Microsoft's Stock Since 2012

    One of billionaire investor Warren Buffett's biggest mistakes was not buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the company's early years. Microsoft is one of the safest growth stocks you can buy and it normally has no problem outperforming the markets. It's an incredible performance for the stock but with Microsoft being a hugely profitable business (its net margins are north of 30%) and always finding new ways to grow, its success shouldn't be too big of a surprise.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • MrBeast Wants to IPO MrBeast Burger and Feastables to Let the Little Guy Share in the Upside — This Alternative Might Be the Perfect Solution

    Jimmy Donaldson, more prominently known as MrBeast, is a prolific YouTube philanthropist known for giving away millions of dollars. He has over 127 million subscribers, giving him one of the largest YouTube audiences in the world. His claim to fame, among other outlandish antics, is giving away large amounts of money — sometimes ranging in the millions. This is an expensive endeavor, so he has branched out into building companies like Feastables and MrBeast Burger to fund it. To stay updated wit

  • The 4 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you thought last year was difficult for the broad-market stock indexes, take a closer look at how marijuana stocks fared. The vast majority of publicly traded pot stocks lost more than half of their value in 2022 as high inflation, growing competition, and a lack of cannabis reform on Capitol Hill weighed on the industry. What follows are the four best marijuana stocks you can buy in 2023.