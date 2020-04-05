LVMH Plans to Build an Ultra-Premium Hotel on Rodeo Drive

Click here to read the full article.

Just when you thought Rodeo Drive couldn’t possibly get any more luxe, LVMH is like, “Hold my martini.” The luxury conglomerate is planning to open an ultra-premium hotel on the famed thoroughfare to outshine all competition.

Part of the Cheval Blanc collection, the swanky 115-room hotel will sit at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard. While this area is replete with high-end hotels, including the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and the Beverly Wilshire, the Cheval Blanc is vying to be even more exclusive.

The hotel will feature oversized suites, two swimming pools—one of which is a private penthouse pool—plus a private club. Rather than focusing on banquets or conference facilities, LVMH will capitalize on its nearby network of high-end restaurants, spas and retailers to sate guests. Indeed the Louis Vuitton and Dior boutiques just a stone’s throw away on—where else—Rodeo Drive.

“LVMH has a long and successful presence on Rodeo Drive and we look forward to expanding our role in the city with this exceptional new destination,” chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, said in a press release.

The hotel will be designed by star architect Peter Marino, who has previously collaborated with LVMH on projects like the new Louis Vuitton Maisons in London and Seoul. The New York-based designer says the building will have a breathtaking façade of imported French limestone, multi-level landscaping. It will also boast a warm color palette that’s unequivocally SoCal.

“Our approach started with the location and context of Beverly Hills, resulting in an innovative, modern, Southern California design,” Marino said. “Working with artists is an essential aspect of my work, and site-specific artworks are being commissioned for the new hotel, both inside and out.”

Of course, a stay at the Cheval Blanc will not come cheap. LVMH is catering specifically to a high-end clientele who will no doubt want a plush place to rest their heads after spending up big on Rodeo Drive.

“Peter Marino has designed a magnificent hotel that will offer unrivaled hospitality, as well as dining and retail locations, and enhance Rodeo Drive’s reputation as an unparalleled luxury destination,” Arnault added.

Unfortunately, jetsetters have a little while to wait before they can make a reservation at the new property. LVMH considers the Cheval Blanc a long-term venture and the hotel isn’t expected to open until 2025. Cheval Blanc hotels in Paris and London are also on the horizon.

