LVMH vows new standards for crocodile farms

World leader in luxury goods LVMH announced Monday it would boost measures to ensure a "responsible supply" of crocodile skins.

The giant French retailer said in a statement it would follow new standards for crocodile leather based on criteria "developed and validated by a committee of technical experts".

This would include "the preservation of the species and the respect of local communities" as well as animal well-being, working conditions on the farms and the protection of the environment.

Three farms which supply an LVMH tannery in Singapore have already been certified as meeting the new standards.

This "guarantees respect for animal well-being," including on-site treatment by veterinarians and quality of living space and food, the statement added.

LVMH said it had already set up full traceability of skins.

Some 20 farms, which supply the tannery, located in Australia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, the Philippines and the United States "will be certified by the end of 2020".

The move is "part of a global approach to breeding and proper treatment of the animals".

Animal defence group PETA last April criticised LVMH over conditions for crocodiles and ostriches bred for the fashion industry. LVMH deplored any "association with practices it condemns".