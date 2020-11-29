LVS INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Las Vegas Sands Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LVS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2020 / Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 21, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Las Vegas Sands investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Las Vegas Sands class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1948.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marina Bay Sands, a Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore, casino's control measures pertaining to fund transfers had weaknesses; (2) the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class-action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 21, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1948.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll-free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

