Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.15

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Lycopodium Limited's (ASX:LYL) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.15 on 8th of October. This will take the dividend yield from 5.2% to 5.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Lycopodium

Lycopodium's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Lycopodium was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.0%. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.32 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.25. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.4% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Lycopodium has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Lycopodium could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Lycopodium will make a great income stock. While Lycopodium is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lycopodium that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

    Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It isn't every day that you see a Nasdaq stock double in value, but that happened on Friday. The move followed a better than 40% rise for the fledgling software company on Thursday, and reflects a combination of factors that once again show that retail investors are playing a major role in how individual stocks move.

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

    Artificial intelligence is helping companies build scale like never before, and these three are using it right now.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • Inflation rate hits 30-year high, PCE shows, as U.S. confronts major shortages

    The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high, pointing to fresh strains on businesses and consumers as the economy recovers from the pandemic.