Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.15

Lycopodium Limited's (ASX:LYL) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.15 on 8th of October. This will take the dividend yield from 5.2% to 5.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Lycopodium's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Lycopodium was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.0%. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.32 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.25. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.4% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Lycopodium has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Lycopodium could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Lycopodium will make a great income stock. While Lycopodium is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lycopodium that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

