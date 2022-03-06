Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.18

Lycopodium Limited's (ASX:LYL) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.18 on 7th of April. This takes the dividend yield to 6.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Lycopodium's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Lycopodium's dividend was only 56% of earnings, however it was paying out 1,394% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 13.2% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 78% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from AU$0.30 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.8% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Lycopodium has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Lycopodium is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Lycopodium you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is Lycopodium not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

