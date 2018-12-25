Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

In June 2018, Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) released its latest earnings announcement, which showed that the business experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a high double-digit earnings growth of 77%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts predict Lycopodium’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for the coming year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -1.2%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with reaching double digit 11% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to AU$21m in 2021.

Even though it is useful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Lycopodium’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.4%. This means that, we can assume Lycopodium will grow its earnings by 6.4% every year for the next few years.

