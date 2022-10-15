Lydia Alexandra Renders at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

Beyond ESG & SRI. Is it time for caring capitalism?

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Lydia Alexandra Renders, the Founder and CEO of Willow, joins 1Sustainability to talk about beyond ESG & SRI, focusing on caring capitalism.

Lydia Alexandra Renders at 1Sustainability

Lydia Alexandra Renders is the Founder and CEO of Willow, a certified B-Corp and a designated WBE (Woman Based Enterprise) investment firm, one of a few woman-run firms with this distinction. As Chief Investment Officer and Strategist, Alexandra is known for her keen intuitive calls around thematic trends and market cycles. Particularly adept in predicting and understanding trends, this is the foundation of her work.

Alexandra and the Willow team are client oriented and use a collective voice to push the needle toward a more sustainable future, integrating ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors into all of their work.

Willow, a strategic partner of 1BusinessWorld at 1Sustainability, is an independent registered investment advisory firm offering personalized wealth management services for individuals, non-profits, and corporations. The firm manages retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401ks, 403bs, SEPs, and ROTH IRAs, in addition to trusts, corporate investment accounts, and taxable account.

Willow also offers separately managed accounts for digital assets though Willow Crypto. Willow sees the power of distributed ledgers, smart contracts, decentralized and distributed infrastructure and the impact they can have on society at large. Willow also offers WillowESG a proprietary ESG ratings and equity research tool available to other Advisors, RIAs, wealth managers, and broker-dealers. WillowESG screens over 3,500 individual US listed companies on multiple ESG factors and examines how they address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

