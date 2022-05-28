Lydur Gudmundsson Is The Co-Founder & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) And Just Spent UK£201k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) should definitely note that the Co-Founder & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, Lydur Gudmundsson, recently paid UK£1.00 per share to buy UK£201k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bakkavor Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Lydur Gudmundsson is the biggest insider purchase of Bakkavor Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.02. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Bakkavor Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Lydur Gudmundsson.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bakkavor Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Bakkavor Group insiders own 49% of the company, worth about UK£291m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Bakkavor Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bakkavor Group. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Bakkavor Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

