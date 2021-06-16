Lyft driver charged with sexual assault on teen riding home from school

A Lyft driver allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage passenger while driving the student home from school in Virginia.

The 17-year-old boy took the ride service to his school on Monday, and exchanged contact information with the suspect, according to Fox 5 DC.

After school, the student directly contacted Ejaz Hussain, 58, for a ride home, police said.

Hussain then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen on the way back to his Manassas residence.

The driver was charged with sexual battery and is reportedly being held on a $3,500 bond.

The incident comes three months after Lyft said it would work with Uber to create a database of drivers ousted for sex abuse complaints, after Uber revealed in 2019 that more than 3,000 passengers said they were victimized by drivers the year before.

Lyft has yet to follow through on its transparency pledge, citing a conflict with an ongoing legal battle with California authorities, CNN Business reported last week.

At least 72 passengers are reportedly suing Lyft for alleged rape and sexual assault incidents.