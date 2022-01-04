Lyft driver with concealed carry license shoots two would-be carjackers, PA cops say

A Lyft driver shot and injured two people who were attempting to steal his vehicle, Philadelphia cops say.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in West Philadelphia, where officers were dispatched for reports of a carjacking, according to a police report.

The 38-year-old Lyft driver was rear-ended by a driver in a Honda Accord, causing him to exit his Infiniti, police say. A person in the Accord who was armed with a shotgun then took the Lyft driver’s car, according to police.

As his car was being taken, the Lyft driver with a concealed carry license used his own gun and shot the would-be carjacker in the chest, police say. A second suspect driving the Infiniti tried striking the Lyft driver, who proceeded to shoot the person in the rib cage, according to police.

Both suspects fled in the vehicles and were later arrested by police. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were listed in critical condition, according to a police report.

The identities and charges for the suspects have not been announced. The Lyft driver was uninjured, police say.

Uber Eats driver shot in the face while delivering order, Chicago police say

Retired firefighter, 77, kills man who tried to rob him at gunpoint, Chicago cops say

Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say