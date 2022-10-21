Lyft driver dies after being found shot in crashed car, MI cops say. Suspect arrested

A woman working as a Lyft driver died on Friday, Oct. 21, after deputies found her shot in a crashed car, Michigan police say.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man has been arrested following the fatal shooting, which occurred around 5 a.m. in Pontiac, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

Deputies were dispatched for a report of a personal injury crash, and they found a Nissan Versa had struck a utility pole, according to a news release.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe, was discovered “with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head,” the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, the news release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office states.

A 19-year-old man who was seen running from the scene was identified as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, from Pontiac, was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

The identity of the Lyft driver has not been publicly disclosed by the sheriff. McClatchy News has reached out to Lyft for a comment.