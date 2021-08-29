Lyft driver killed in Garland; stolen car found at scene of Plano police dept. shooting

A Lyft driver was shot and killed when someone stole her car on Sunday in Garland, police said, and the homicide is likely connected to a shooting at Plano police headquarters.

Garland police found a woman just before noon Sunday who had been shot in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive. The woman died at the scene, Garland police said. The woman was a driver for the ride share company Lyft, and someone had hired her for a ride, police said. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The woman’s car was stolen and found outside of the Plano Police Department Headquarters at 909 14th St.

On Sunday afternoon, an armed man walked into the police headquarters and shot at people in the lobby, according to Plano police. Police said the man had been acting erratically outside headquarters, went into the lobby, left and returned with a gun.

He fired in the direction of a police employee helping someone in the lobby. The people were not hurt and took shelter in a room, police said. Two police officers responded to the gunfire in the lobby and shot the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known Sunday afternoon.

Garland and Plano police are working together to investigate the shootings. If anyone has information, they are urged to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.