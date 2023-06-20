Lyft driver injured after stabbing in Dayton; police searching for suspects

A Lyft driver was injured after a stabbing in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 5000 block of Norris Drive to reports of a stabbing, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Zachary Banks.

Banks said an initial investigation found that an argument took place between a Lyft driver and the people he was picking up.

Police believe the argument was over how many people the Lyft driver said he could allow into his car.

The argument escalated quickly and resulted in the driver being stabbed, Banks said.

He described the driver’s injuries as “superficial” and said he was not taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for two suspects.

We are working to learn the charges those suspects may face and additional information about the stabbing.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.