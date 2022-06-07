Lyft driver & mother of 6 killed in ambush, family says

A mother of six was shot and killed Friday while she was just doing her job.

Willie Mitchell says his sister, Dushaundra Lee Ward, was driving for Lyft to make ends meet for her family when she was killed.

Ward’s family told FOX13 they were left looking for answers and a reason why.

“She was the rock of the family,” Mitchell said.

For Mitchell, 43-year-old Dushaundra Lee Ward was not only his big sister but also the glue that held their family together. He said what happened this weekend was unbearable for them all.

“She was a loving mother of six. She got a 1-year-old who cries herself to sleep looking for her,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said his sister just started driving for Lyft a few weeks ago, and on Friday, this new job got her killed.

“She was a Lyft driver. She was called to an address to pick up some individuals, and they was trailed by some more individuals. Once they got to the light, they just jumped out and shot the car up,” Mitchell said.

Memphis Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday at James Road and Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh.

Mitchell told FOX13 that from what he knows from police, the passengers were the intended targets, and they got out and ran from the scene.

He has a message for whoever did it.

“I just hope they catch who did this to my sister. Turn yourself in,” he said.

Memphis Police said that currently, they don’t have any information on the passengers or any suspects, but if you know anything that can help them, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

FOX13 reached out to Lyft about the deadly shooting. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“This tragedy is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. Our hearts are with the driver’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve attempted to contact their family to offer our support. We will continue to assist law enforcement in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe.”

