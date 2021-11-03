Lyft driver shot 7 times, carjacked by teen passenger

A Mississippi Lyft driver is grateful to be alive after a horrifying incident involving her teenage passenger.

Brandy Littrell, 36, was shot seven times Tuesday, allegedly by 17-year-old Dontarius Magee, who she picked up Tuesday from the Spring Lake apartments in Byram.

The teen was arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault, said Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, WAPT reports.

He allegedly kidnapped his driver at gunpoint and took her Black Dodge Journey, then drove her to nearby woods and made her crawl into the area.

There, Magee allegedly shot Littrell several times and ordered her on her knees, she recalled to WAPT.

“So, I got on my knees, and then I heard the first shot,” said Littrell, noting she then fell on the ground and went “to cover my face in case he kept shooting, which of course, he did.”

Magee allegedly then left Littrell there and she managed to run to a nearby apartment complex, from which she was transported to the hospital, according to the outlet.

Now in recovery, Littrell is alive “by the grace of God,” she told WAPT.