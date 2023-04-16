A Lyft driver was stabbed during pick up in west Raleigh. Police are investigating.

A Lyft driver was stabbed in the face early Sunday morning trying to break up a domestic altercation, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Before 2 a.m., the unidentified driver was picking up a woman who requested a ride at a home in the 600 block of Sarver Court in West Raleigh.

As the driver pulled up, he saw a domestic assault happening in the driveway and tried to break it up, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The man suspected in the stabbing has been identified as Toussaint Loverture Parks, 50, according to Raleigh police.

He was taken into custody later that morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, police said.

The identity of the woman has not been released. The health condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and The News & Observer is working to learn more.