Lyft driver thwarts carjacking attempt in Belleville. Teenage suspects charged

A Cahokia man has been charged with attempting to steal the car of a Lyft driver when he stepped out of it to check for a flat tire.

The incident occurred at about 3:59 a.m. on June 16 at the Circle K convenience store at 5904 Old St. Louis Road in Belleville at about 3:59 a.m. on June 16.

Deveion J. Walker, 18, has since been charged with attempted vehicular hijacking. St.Clair County Circuit Judge Robert Haida set bond for Walker at $100,000.

Capt. Matt Jany, director of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, said the crime was set up by another female juvenile, who also has been charged. Her name is not being released due to her age.

The 57-year-old victim told the deputies at the scene he was driving a customer, a “young Black male,” to an address on South 29th Street in Belleville. At the intersection of South Belt West and South 29th Street, the suspect told the driver he had a flat tire. When he stepped out of the car to check, the suspect jumped into the driver seat and attempted to drive off, Jany said.

The victim foiled the attempt, however, when he pulled the suspect out of the vehicle, climbed back into the driver’s seat and locked the doors.

“The victim drove away and called 911,” Jany said.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Belleville Police Department searched the area for the suspect. He was later found walking near the intersection of South Belt West and Freedom Drive, Jany said.

He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Officers later learned that a 16-year old Belleville girl set up the crime by calling for the Lyft on a smartphone app.

“The juvenile’s information was given to the St.Clair County deputies and she was arrested at her Belleville residence and taken to the St.Clair County Detention Center,” Jany said.