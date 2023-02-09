Lyft's weak revenue forecast knocks down shares

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, blaming the impact of extremely cold weather on some of its major markets and lower prices during peak hours, sending its shares tumbling 28%.

The rideshare company's outlook was in contrast to that of its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, whose strong presence globally is helping it ride a boom in demand for ride-hailing services from travelers and office-goers.

Lyft's bigger presence on the U.S. West Coast, a region that analysts have said was trailing the rest of the United States in its return to pre-COVID demand, could be hurting the recovery compared with Uber.

Company president John Zimmer said in an interview that the West Coast had "not fully" recovered but noted a "material improvement".

Lyft forecast first-quarter revenue of about $975 million, which fell below analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"They are clearly struggling here ... They need to evaluate their operations here," said Tejas Dessai, an analyst at Global X ETFs.

Lyft forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a key measure of profitability that strips out some costs, of between $5 million and $15 million.

For the fourth quarter, Lyft reported an adjusted EBITDA of $126.7 million, excluding the $375 million it had set aside for increasing insurance reserves. Analysts had forecast $91.01 million.

"We wanted to ensure we strengthened our insurance reserve ... the purpose of doing that is to ensure we don't have that type of volatility going forward," Zimmer said in an interview.

Active riders rose 8.7% to 20.36 million for the fourth quarter, Lyft said, above the FactSet estimate of 20.30 million.

