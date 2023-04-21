Lyft layoffs announced by CEO David Risher as tech industry sees more and more job cuts

Lyft plans to "significantly reduce" its workforce as part of a company-wide restructuring, new CEO David Risher announced Friday.

In a note to employees, Risher said the move aims to make Lyft "a faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers."

Lyft did not specify how many workers would be affected by the layoffs. The Wall Street Journal reported the cuts will impact at least 1,200 jobs, or about 30% of Lyft's staff.

"David has made clear to the company that his focus is on creating a great and affordable experience for riders and improving drivers’ earnings," a Lyft spokesperson said in an email. "To do so requires that we reduce our costs and structure our company so that our leaders are closer to riders and drivers. This is a hard decision and one we’re not making lightly. But the result will be a far stronger, more competitive Lyft."

More Meta layoffs: Facebook, Instagram parent company to cut another 10,000 workers

Amazon layoffs continue: Tech giant to cut another 9,000 jobs, CEO Jassy says

How many employees does Lyft have?

Lyft had more than 4,400 employees as of Dec. 31, according to a financial report.

The company in November laid off 13% of its staff, citing fears of a looming recession.

Risher, who took over the reins at Lyft this week, said the company would notify impacted workers by next Thursday.

"I own this decision, and understand that it comes at an enormous cost," Risher said. "We’re not just talking about team members; we’re talking about relationships with people who’ve worked (and played) together, sometimes for years."

Impacted employees will get at least 10 weeks of pay, healthcare coverage through Oct. 31, accelerated equity vesting and career resources.

Layoffs have swept the tech industry since last year. Last month, Facebook parent Meta announced it was cutting 10,000 jobs and Amazon said it planned to lay off 9,000 employees.

Story continues

Dig deeper

BuzzFeed News is shutting down, CEO says, as company cuts 15% of workforce

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tech layoffs continue as Lyft announces it plans to cut employee count