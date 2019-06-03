Lyft now offers free EV charging to its Green Mode drivers in Portland

Lyft announced this weekend that eligible drivers in Portland will be able to charge their EVs for free thanks to a new partnership with Portland General Electric.

In February, Lyft added a "Green Mode" option to its platform allowing riders to request to be transported only by either a 100% electric or hybrid vehicle. On Saturday, the company further demonstrated its commitment to reducing emissions by announcing a partnership with Portland General Electric that will allow eligible Lyft drivers to charge their cars for free at select locations.

According to the VP of Public Policy at PGE Dave Robertson, "There is no greater imperative right now than fighting the effects of climate change, which requires addressing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation," a statement that aligns with Lyft's Green Cities Initiative, a commitment by the company to reduce vehicle-based carbon emissions.

As of Monday, free EV charging is only available to eligible Lyft drivers in Portland, Oregon. Though the company has not explicitly expressed plans to offer this in other areas, Lyft's commitment to sustainability and sustainable transportation points to an expansion of the offer in the future.