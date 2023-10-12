Lyft passenger gropes driver and performs ‘lewd acts’ in backseat, Georgia cops say

A Lyft passenger was arrested after he’s accused of assaulting a driver, police in Georgia say.

Antonio Cartagena, 25, was using the rideshare service Oct. 10 when police say he groped the driver and performed “lewd acts” in the backseat, according to the Duluth Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and North Berkeley Lake Road, police said in a news release. The man reached from the backseat and touched the 55-year-old woman inappropriately, authorities said.

The frightened driver told police she then turned around to see Cartagena had undressed and was half naked. He was also engaging in vulgar acts, she said.

Cartagena got out of the car and ran after the attack, according to police. He was arrested a short time later on charges of sexual battery and public indecency.

He was booked into Gwinnett County Jail and was released after making $11,400 bond, online records show.

McClatchy News reached out to Lyft for comment Oct. 12 and was awaiting a response.

On its website, the rideshare service said it connects drivers with ADT security in emergency situations and monitors rides in real-time, among other safeguards.

“If we notice something out of the ordinary about your ride, like it has stopped too soon or for an unusual amount of time, we may reach out to see if you need help,” the website says. “If needed, we’ll connect you with our Safety Team or directly with emergency assistance.”

Duluth is about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

