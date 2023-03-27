Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses

FILE - Lyft co-founders John Zimmer, left, and Logan Green speak before they ring a ceremonial opening bell in Los Angeles on March 29, 2019. The Lyft co-founders are relinquishing their leadership roles in an announcement Monday, March 27, 2023, to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·3 min read

Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum.

Under the new order announced Monday, Green will step down as Lyft's CEO effective April 17 and Zimmer will give up his role as the San Francisco company's president at the end of June.

David Risher, who helped build Amazon into an e-commerce powerhouse, will replace Green as CEO. Green will remain involved with Lyft as its non-executive chairman while Zimmer will be vice chairman after he leaves management.

The shake-up comes about a month after Lyft disclosed that it suffered a $588 million loss for the final three months of last year, more than doubling from the same 2021 period, and provided a dismal outlook for 2023. That deepened a downturn in Lyft's stock, which has pushed its shares below $10, a roughly 80% drop from their price at the end of 2019, just a few months before the declaration of a global pandemic brought the demand for ride-hailing services to a screeching halt.

While Uber's ridership has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, Lyft hasn’t yet found a way to get back on track, causing its losses to mount and investors to bail of its stock. Uber diversified its operations to include food delivery — a popular option during government lockdowns that kept people in the habit of opening the Uber app.

In a research note, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives described Lyft's past six months as a "train wreck" that dictated a change in command. He said Risher had so much work in front of him that Lyft might eventually explore a sale. A deal wouldn't cost as much as it would have a few years ago, given Lyft's current market value has fallen below $4 billion, down from about $14 billion at the end of 2019.

In a prepared statement, Risher said he was “gobsmacked” when he was first approached about becoming Lyft’s CEO and is now “prepared to take this business to new levels of success.”

Hired as Amazon's 37th employee, Risher proved so instrumental to the Seattle company that when he left its founder, Jeff Bezos, posted a thank you note crediting Risher for helping to create a business that "is all about: working hard, having fun, making history."

With consumers curtailing e-commerce shopping following the pandemic, Amazon has announced 27,000 layoffs since late last year.

Risker had been running a San Francisco nonprofit called Worldreader focused on helping young children to read.

Uber, also based in San Francisco, went through a far more tumultuous change in leadership in 2017 when its co-founder Travis Kalanick was forced out in a high-profile power struggle that was dramatized last year in a TV series on Showtime. Uber is now run by Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been trying to turn the company into the transportation equivalent of Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Rode's Wireless ME squeezes a second mic into its receiver

    Rode's Wireless GO system has been popular with vloggers since launch. The Wireless ME offers similar but reduced functionality for half the price.

  • Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Lint Roller Picks Up, and It's on Sale for $20 at Amazon

    “I can finally see my floor again”

  • Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US - report

    Decades-high inflation leading to interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and the possibility of an economic slowdown have forced big tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc as well as banks to trim their workforce. Seattle, San Jose, Austin and Phoenix are among metros that have been affected the most as high mortgage rates, turmoil in the tech sector and unavailability of homes deter buyers, the report stated. Layoffs in the tech industry, concentrated largely in the Bay Area and Seattle have led to some buyers bowing out of their search for a home or cancelling contracts, Shelley Rocha, a Redfin manager, wrote in the report.

  • Rolling Fork business owner saves lives by sheltering employees in cooler during Mississippi tornado

    A quick-thinking woman saved herself and eight others by rushing everyone into a dairy cooler as an EF-4 tornado tore the building down around her.

  • A Highland Park mass shooting survivor jumped on the mic as Fox News covered a deadly Nashville school shooting and demanded gun reform: 'How is this still happening?'

    Monday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville left 3 children and 3 adults dead, along with the 28-year-old female shooter.

  • Amid strained US ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

    China’s global campaign to win friends and influence policy has blossomed in a surprising place: Utah, a deeply religious and conservative state with few obvious ties to the world’s most powerful communist country. An investigation by The Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the state’s officials and lawmakers. Its work in Utah is emblematic of a broader effort by Beijing to secure allies at the local level as its relations with the U.S. and its Western allies have turned acrimonious.

  • Daniel Ricciardo drives a Red Bull F1 car on an Australia road trip

    Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has made a spectacular return to his own backyard, taking a Red Bull Formula One car for a spin across the country.

  • 80 For Brady: Sally Field On Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin (Featurette)

    80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

  • New details revealed about the suspected Nashville school shooter

    Three children and three adults were gunned down on Monday by a female shooting suspect at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to officials.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • Salesforce Wins Over Activist Investor Elliott. It’s a Victory for CEO Benioff.

    Activist investor Elliott says it won't nominate directors to Salesforce's board and that it supports CEO Marc Benioff.

  • Lyft CEO and president stepping down to be replaced by former Amazon exec

    Lyft co-founders, CEO Logan Green and president John Zimmer, are stepping down from their roles by mid-April, the company said Wednesday. David Risher, a former retail executive at Amazon, will take over the CEO position at Lyft. Lyft's current chairman, Sean Aggarwal, will step down from his post but will stay on the board.

  • Flyers chairman Scott to retire; Hilferty becomes successor

    Dave Scott will retire as chairman of the Flyers' parent company Comcast Spectacor and be replaced by Dan Hilferty.

  • Citigroup’s Truscott to Depart as UK Investment Banking Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of investment banking in the UK is leaving, prompting the latest in a series of changes to its London-based leadership.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksAndrew Truscott is standing down to become chief executive officer of John L

  • Norway wealth fund to vote in favour of UniCredit remuneration plan

    Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of the UniCredit remuneration package, it said on Sunday. The Italian bank is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 31. UniCredit shareholders are asked to approve a new pay structure for CEO Andrea Orcel that offers a 30% rise if the bank beats a wide set of targets this year.

  • Brazil's monetary policy director leaves office amid government uncertainty over replacement

    Brazil's central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra has left his position at his request, according to the official gazette on Monday, backdated to March 23, while the new administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has yet to announce a replacement candidate. The central bank stated in a note that Serra's departure follows the end of his term on Feb. 28. He remained in his position until last Wednesday's monetary policy decision, in which policymakers defied government pressure and held interest rates at a six-year high of 13.75%, indicating that there was no room for monetary easing in the short term.

  • Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year

    BioNTech plans to spend up to about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) more on research and development and buy back up to $500 million more of its shares this year, drawing on more than 21 billion euros from the now waning commercial success of its COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on Monday, Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner on the Comirnaty vaccine, said it plans to spend 2.4 to 2.6 billion euros on research and development (R&D) in 2023, up from 1.54 billion euros last year. "We plan to continue investing in our transformation with a focus on building commercial capabilities in oncology and working towards registrational trials," said Chief Executive and Co-Founder Ugur Sahin.

  • Lyft picks new CEO as founders tap out amid fierce competition

    Risher, a former Amazon and Microsoft executive, ran non-profit Worldreader for over a decade before joining Lyft's board in 2021. "Risher has his work cut out ahead as we believe all options are now on the table for Lyft including a potential sale with a new CEO in the seat," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • Evansville's Outstanding Educator of the Year 2023: Here are the 3 principal finalists

    Each year, four Vanderburgh County educators are recognized for their love of teaching and commitment to local students.

  • ‘Animal’ Producer Plimsoll Productions Promotes Execs Jonathan Jackson, Lucy Bilson to Top Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Plimsoll Productions, the prominent company specialized in wildlife and natural history programming now owned by ITV Studios, is bolstering its top management ranks. The announcement follows the recent acquisition of Plimsoll by U.K. broadcaster ITV in a deal that valued the company at £130 million ($160 million). The prolific U.K. outfit – which is coming […]