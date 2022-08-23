Lyft Plans to Scale Back Office Space as Staff Opts to Work Remotely

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. plans to reduce its physical office space in its biggest US markets as the ride-hailing company adapts to a largely remote workforce.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The San Francisco-based company will sublease a portion of its corporate offices in San Francisco, New York City, Seattle and Nashville, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the plan is private. About 44% of the combined 615,000 square feet in office space will be rented out to other businesses.

The move follows Lyft’s decision to implement a permanent “fully flexible” policy in March, letting employees choose where to work and live.

“While we continue to believe that in-person connections are important, many of our team members opted to work remotely after we shifted to a flexible workplace strategy,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. Lyft said it “identified a significant amount of office space that isn’t being utilized the way it previously was.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.