Lyft Plans to Scale Back Office Space as Staff Opts to Work Remotely
(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. plans to reduce its physical office space in its biggest US markets as the ride-hailing company adapts to a largely remote workforce.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With China
Covid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study Shows
Japan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test Rule
The San Francisco-based company will sublease a portion of its corporate offices in San Francisco, New York City, Seattle and Nashville, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the plan is private. About 44% of the combined 615,000 square feet in office space will be rented out to other businesses.
The move follows Lyft’s decision to implement a permanent “fully flexible” policy in March, letting employees choose where to work and live.
“While we continue to believe that in-person connections are important, many of our team members opted to work remotely after we shifted to a flexible workplace strategy,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. Lyft said it “identified a significant amount of office space that isn’t being utilized the way it previously was.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The $80 Billion IRS Infusion Means More Audits—in 2026 or 2027
Inflation Is Up Everywhere, But How Much Depends on Where You Live
SoftBank’s Epic Losses Reveal Masayoshi Son’s Broken Business Model
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.