Lyft Q4 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Lyft (LYFT) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 9 after market close.

Investors will be keeping an eye on Lyft's growth indicators like revenue and active riders, as watchers are increasingly concerned about the company's ability to compete with rival Uber.

Here are the numbers that Wall Street's expecting to see out of the ride-hailing company, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Q4 revenue: $1.16 billion expected

Q4 earnings per share (EPS): 13 cents expected

Q4 active riders: 20.3 million expected

Q1 revenue guidance: $1.09 billion expected

This is anticipated to be a tough earnings cycle for Lyft. Recently, Gordon Haskett Analyst Robert Mollins downgraded the company from Buy to Hold, noting concerns about app downloads and increased competition from rival Uber (UBER). Mollins, who cut his price target on the stock from $24 to $19, added that – as compared to Uber's more internationally-distributed business – Lyft's business is centered in the U.S. and, by extension, Lyft is far more exposed to the “turbulent U.S. regulatory environment.”

However, wins are also possible here for Lyft, even if they won't exactly be easy to come by.

"Management's revenue guidance feels conservative, and the high-end of the range is achievable in our view," wrote Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani on Jan. 30. "However, we also temper our growth expectations for the year given macro headwinds and choppiness of U.S. rideshare to date."

Uber's set the bar high

For its part, Uber reported its Q4 earnings on Feb. 8, offering up key beats in both revenue and delivery bookings. The company's $8.61 billion Q4 revenue beat represented a 49% year-over-year jump. Uber's shares climbed about 5% throughout yesterday, falling very slightly in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, Lyft's shares dropped more than 6% on Feb. 8. The company's stock is down roughly 58% over the last 12 months, but is up around 50% in 2023 so far.

"Investors will also be looking for updates on timing and flow-through of cost cuts," Devnani wrote. "Considering the stock is up 47% YTD, it likely needs to beat and raise to keep the momentum going."

