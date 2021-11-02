Lyft Revenue Climbs 73% as Drivers Return; Stock Rises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jackie Davalos
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. Lyft’s shares were up more than 12% in extended trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company reported adjusted earnings of $67.3 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $33 million, and marking Lyft’s second quarterly adjusted profit.

Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer said airport rides, which were up threefold compared to a year earlier, coupled with a rise in weekend and evening trips, was a positive sign that customers are reverting back to pre-pandemic habits. “We feel great about rider demand,” Zimmer told Bloomberg. “And since the release of booster shots, and children’s vaccinations becoming available, I feel good about the road ahead.”

In an earnings call Tuesday, Lyft executives projected revenue between $930 and $940 million for the current quarter. The company also said it plans to pay less in driver incentives during the fourth quarter, and that ridership trends for the current quarter appear positive.

“We expect to exit the pandemic more profitable per ride than we were going in,” said Lyft Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts.

Revenue hit $864 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Tuesday. That beat the $862 million analysts had projected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Lyft reported 18.9 million active riders, a 51% increase from the same period last year, but short of the 19.3 million analysts predicted. The company’s revenue per active rider reached a record $45.63 -- an increase driven by customers taking rides more frequently. The company’s stock price has fallen 7.8% this year through Tuesday’s close.

While the delta variant kept more people indoors and out of Lyfts over the summer, Covid-19 vaccination rates have continued to rise in the U.S., with President Joe Biden’s directive spurring more private employers to mandate shots or testing. Falling numbers of cases in the U.S. have boosted Lyft, which only operates in North America.

But even as riders return, Lyft and its larger rival, Uber Technologies Inc., have struggled to find enough drivers. Lyft has poured millions of dollars into incentives and bonuses to entice drivers who are hesitant to return, sometimes because they have unemployment benefits or health concerns.

Uber shares rose about 7% in after-hours trading.

Driver supply increased 45% in the third quarter versus the same period last year. “We’ve seen [driver supply] levels improve materially and see a path for less dynamic pricing as we get the marketplace balance stabilized,” Zimmer said.

Lyft has worked to become profitable, slashing costs with a wave of layoffs and budget cuts at the height of the pandemic, and agreeing to offload its self-driving division to a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. in April, cutting costly autonomous car research expenses.

Lyft reported its net loss narrowed to $71.5 million, or a loss of 21 cents a share, from a loss of $459.5 million, or $1.46 a share, a year earlier.

(Adds company projections starting in the first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lyft reports slide in active riders in quarterly earnings

    The ridesharing service releases its Q3 2021 earnings, including an increase in revenue per active rider. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre goes in depth.&nbsp;

  • Pfizer Raises 2021 Forecast, But Sees Shot Sales Falling Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. raised its full-year forecast on the strength of Covid-19 vaccine sales and provided its first glimpse at potential gains for 2022, projecting $29 billion in sales from the shot it developed with BioNTech SE. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the

  • Lyft Reports Higher Revenue as Ridership Returns

    The ride-hailing company had 18.9 million active riders in the latest quarter, inching closer to its pre-pandemic levels.

  • Lyft shares rise after ‘great’ quarter, improvement in driver supply

    Lyft Inc. revenue increased 73% year over year during what its CEO called a "great" third quarter as ride-hailing continued to recover, the company said Tuesday.

  • BlackRock, CPPIB Among Anchor Bids for $1.1 Billion Paytm Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and sovereign wealth funds such as that of Singapore are among bidders for the $1.1 billion of shares Paytm is seeking to sell to institutional investors as part of its initial public offering, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Form

  • Akamai’s Strong Earnings Came With a Big Stock Buyback

    Akamai Technologies posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, driven by strong growth in the security segment. It also announced a new $1.8 billion share-repurchase program.

  • Amgen Dips Despite Third-Quarter Beat With Sales Guidance Just In Line

    Amgen stock fell late Tuesday after the company beat third-quarter forecasts, but 2021 sales guidance was just in line with estimates.

  • Activision Blizzard stock slides despite earnings beat, safe-workplace commitments

    Activision Blizzard Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday after the videogame publisher's earnings beat and commitments to a safe and equitable work environment overcame a lighter-than-expected outlook.

  • Zillow Will End Its Homebuying Business

    Zillow Group said Tuesday it would shut down its homebuying and selling business. The announcement follows a previous pause in the purchase of new homes through the end of the year. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said.

  • 10 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high risk stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now. Retail investors have poured billions of dollars into meme stocks this year as they scramble to […]

  • Activision forecasts fourth-quarter adjusted sales below expectations

    Total monthly active users in the third quarter came in at 390 million and was in line with a year earlier as the company faces a stiff competition from rivals Electronic Arts Inc and Take-Two. The company, which is all set to launch its new "Call of Duty" title and has a strong pipeline that includes titles like "Overwatch 2" and "Diablo Immortal", said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted sales to be $2.78 billion.

  • Zillow to stop flipping homes for good as it stands to lose more than $550 million, will lay off a quarter of staff

    Zillow Group Inc. is calling it quits on the home-flipping business, while disclosing losses of more than $550 million on sales this year for which the company paid too much.

  • Here's Why I Think Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • ZoomInfo Stock Climbs As Earnings Beat Amid International Growth

    ZoomInfo stock reported September-quarter profit and revenue that topped estimates amid strong international growth.

  • Festive Cheer Lights Up India’s Gold Sales on Key Buying Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians flocked to jewelry stores on Tuesday on the biggest gold-buying day of the year, with a bumper sales period for precious metals that culminates in the festival of Diwali expected for the first time since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Polic

  • 1 Red-Hot Semiconductor Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

    Semiconductor shortages have dominated headlines in the business world this year. Manufacturers of consumer goods across the globe are struggling to meet their production targets because they can't get their hands on enough computer chips. New cars are one enormous source of demand for semiconductors, especially with the growth of electric vehicles, and dealer lots are currently running on a fraction of the inventory they need to meet demand.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.