Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue safety report

FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen in Los Angeles
Tina Bellon
·2 min read

By Tina Bellon

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc received reports of more than 4,000 instances of sexual assault on its ride-hailing platform between 2017 and 2019, it said, detailing the data in a safety report it had promised to publish about two years ago.

The company report, issued late on Thursday, showed sexual assault reports on its platform had increased from around 1,100 in 2017 to some 1,800 in 2019. But it said bookings increased at a higher rate during that time, resulting in a 19% drop in the overall incident rate.

Lyft said more than 99% of its journeys had occurred without any safety incident.

"While safety incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that even one is too many. Behind every report is a real person and real experience, and our goal is to make each Lyft ride as safe as we possibly can," Jennifer Brandenburger, head of policy development and research, said in a company blog post.

The company said it has invested in safety features, employed rigorous driver background checks and consulted sexual assault experts.

Lyft had committed to releasing its report at the end of 2019, when its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc provided the ride-hailing industry's first detailed safety report.

Uber at the time disclosed it had received some 6,000 reports of sexual assault related to 2.3 billion trips in the United States in 2017 and 2018.

Lyft, which services significantly fewer trips than Uber, did not disclose the total number of rides it completed in its Thursday safety report, but at 0.0002% the incident rate was the same as Uber's.

Unlike Uber, Lyft did not disclose what share of incidents resulted in drivers being harmed. Uber's report showed riders accounted for roughly half of the accused in sexual assault reports.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two Doral police officers shot Friday on busy roadway. The suspected gunmen is dead.

    A gunman opened fired on Doral police on a busy road Friday morning, wounding two officers before they returned fire and killed him, the department said.

  • Kansas City man accused in killing of 27-year-old woman selling used PlayStation

    Randie Smith was shot after making arrangements on Facebook Marketplace to sell a gaming console, court records show.

  • G7 countries reach breakthrough on digital trade and data

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed on principles to govern cross-border data use and digital trade, Britain said in what was described as a breakthrough that could liberalise hundreds of billions of dollars of international commerce. Trade ministers from the G7 reached agreement at a meeting in London on Friday. "We oppose digital protectionism and authoritarianism and today we have adopted the G7 Digital Trade Principles that will guide the G7's approach to digital trade," the communique published by Britain said.

  • Why Independent Bank (IBCP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Independent Bank (IBCP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Should You Buy Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Ahead of Earnings?

    Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • U.S. 2021 fiscal year deficit below prior year's record, Treasury says

    The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.772 trillion during fiscal 2021, below the prior year's record shortfall but still reflecting a second straight year of massive spending to support households and businesses through the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The United States posted a deficit of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020, when the federal government first started spending frantically in response to the pandemic. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement issued with the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young.

  • No arrests yet in Tacoma shooting that killed 4

    Gunshots rang out across several streets during a fatal shooting that killed four people in a neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington, authorities said. A search for a suspect or suspects continued Friday and investigators have not yet said what led to the Thursday afternoon violence at a housing complex on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood. “The shooting started in the alleyway” said Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

  • Sexual assault report involving 2 juveniles at West Charlotte High under investigation

    A 15-year-old girl made the report while she was in the hospital. No charges have been filed, CMPD says.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • It’s Supply Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ as Wide Range of Common Foods Face Shortage — Should You Stock Up?

    More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...

  • 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

    If you're at or nearing retirement age, it's possible your boss wants you to retire, but you just haven't gotten the memo. Some employers take a direct approach when encouraging workers to start their...

  • Magnesium Buyers Warn Crunch Threatens Millions of European Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s magnesium shortage could shutter industrial operations within weeks, threatening thousands of businesses and millions of jobs in sectors from cars to packaging, associations warned. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its S

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Report: Push to ban gas appliances in California based on faulty science

    An ongoing push to ban natural gas appliances in California cites a university and environmental group report that used misleading science to help their argument, according to an industry report.

  • Vaccine mandate will have 'catastrophic' effect on jobs, business group warns Biden

    A business group representing wholesalers told President Joe Biden that jobs will be lost if he follows through with requiring companies with federal contracts to have their employees vaccinated.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

    Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs. The $5 million settlement with Uncle Sam’s owner Bret Frimmel came weeks after officials signed off on a separate $400,000 settlement to resolve similar claims brought by Uncle Sam’s manager Lisa Norton. Frimmel and Norton were arrested by Arpaio’s office in January 2014 on employment-related identity theft charges that were dismissed after a judge ruled one of Arpaio’s detective recklessly disregarded the truth in affidavits used to get search warrants and ultimately found that there was no probable cause to back up the warrants.

  • Why the supply chain is in crisis, spurring an 'everything shortage'

    Americans seem to be facing shortages at every turn. Here's everything you need to know about what's causing the supply-chain crisis.

  • Dr. Phil and CBS Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen at Ranch They Recommended

    Hannah Archuleta, 19, says she was shipped off to the ranch in Escalante, Utah, when she was 17 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil

  • Rolls-Royce Just Flew a Boeing 747 Jumbo Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

    The 747's Trent 1000 turbofan engine ran solely on unblended biofuel that reduces carbon emissions by 80%.