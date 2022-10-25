Lyft relaunches monthly subscription plan at half the price

Ride-hail giant Lyft has relaunched Lyft Pink, its monthly subscription plan, at half of its previous price. At $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new membership offers perks like free priority pickups and a discount of "at least" 5% on Preferred, Lux and XL rides, the company said Tuesday.

Members will also receive three free cancellations per month, a free monthly bike or scooter unlock, free Sixt car rental upgrades, roadside assistance for your own car up to four times per year and Grubhub+ discounts.

Previously, Lyft Pink provided members with discounts on all rides. The company said, on average, members saved $29 per month on rides, excluding the cost of membership. So really they saved $19 on rides on average.

Lyft is also pushing a higher tier or membership for riders who like to get on bikes and scooters. The Lyft Pink All Access plan, at $199 per year, has all the perks of Lyft Pink with unlimited 45-minute pedal bike rides, free unlimited e-bike and scooter unlocks, discounted e-bike or scooter minutes in participating cities, and three bike or scooter guest passes per year, according to Lyft.

Top drivers enrolled in Lyft Rewards, the ride-hail company's rewards program for drivers, will now also have access to a free monthly Lyft Pink membership, the company said.

In advance of third-quarter earnings, Lyft is putting in work to get more riders on board and increase its margins. The company last week raised the service fee it collects from riders to combat the rise in insurance fees.