Lyft Reports 4,000 Sexual-Assault Claims in First Safety Study

Jackie Davalos
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. recorded more than 4,000 claims of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019, according to a newly released safety report.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The review is Lyft’s first disclosure of safety incidents including motor vehicle fatalities, fatal physical assaults and sexual assault that occur on its platform.

It’s been almost three years since the ride-hailing giant initially pledged to produce a study, following an explosion in legal claims by passengers against Lyft and rival Uber Technologies Inc. In 2019 Uber disclosed the results of its own review, which found almost 6,000 allegations of sexual assaults involving drivers or passengers on its platform in the U.S. from 2017 through 2018.

Four people were killed in physical assaults in 2019, and 49 people died in Lyft collisions at a rate lower than the national average for automotive fatalities, according to the company.

The rate of sexual assaults to total trips decreased 19% in 2019 from 2017, Lyft said. “While safety incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that even one is too many,” Jen Brandenburger, Lyft’s head of policy development and research, wrote in a blog post.

Officials have sought greater transparency into violent crimes reported to ride-hailing companies. A California agency had previously asked Uber to pay a fine of $59 million for refusing to disclose details that would identify survivors of sexual assaults on its platform.

In July, the agency agreed to reduce the penalty to $150,000 in exchange for anonymized data about survivors in California and an agreement to work with state officials on helping victims and witnesses file reports to the government. Lyft will also be subject to the same requirements in California.

Lyft said its 16-page report was independently reviewed by the Chertoff Group, a security and risk management firm, and Raliance, a national sexual violence prevention organization.

Unlike Uber’s study, Lyft did not say what proportion of claims came from drivers or passengers for each category of sexual violence. Lyft said overall, 52% of incidents are reported by riders, 38% by drivers and 10% by third parties, which can include enforcement officials, regulators, family, friends or news reports.

(Updates with additional details from the report starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fight Promoter UFC Sells Dividend Deal as Loan Demand Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- Mixed-martial arts promoter UFC Holdings LLC sold a $600 million leveraged loan on Wednesday to fund a distribution to its parent company, as 2021 continues to be the biggest year for dividend deals in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tri

  • U.S. Inflation Is Becoming More Persistent, Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is “definitely becoming” more persistent and pervasive than expectations, according to Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe increase

  • Meta? Horizon? Facebook Renaming Report Sparks Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- The report that Facebook Inc. plans to change its corporate name prompted a flurry of online speculation as industry followers rushed to register their guesses.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Clim

  • California’s Newsom Moves to Block Oil Drilling Near Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- California will move to block oil drilling within about a half-mile of homes, hospitals and schools, a step long sought by environmental-justice advocates in what was once one of the largest crude-producing U.S. states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzz

  • Google’s New Pixel and Android Beef Up iPhone Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Google launched the latest Pixel smartphones Tuesday, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc.’s iPhone.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGo

  • Apple Will Force Unvaccinated Office Workers to Get Tested Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for Covid-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Met

  • 9 Jobs Most (and Least) Likely To Be Taken Over by Robots

    The future -- and the robot takeover that comes with it -- is already here. We ask robots to help us avoid traffic, order pizza and clean our carpets -- and that's only the beginning. Automation is...

  • Puerto Rico, parts of South America beat Florida on COVID vaccinations. Know why? | Editorial

    Puerto Rico has succeeded where Florida has fallen short. The U.S. territory has fully vaccinated more than 72% of its residents against COVID, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the highest percentage in the United States.

  • U.S. administers over 411 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 410,189,737 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 20 out of 496,915,265 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 11.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Overland Park lawyer files $7 million lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully detained

    Shauna McRoberts said she was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic assault and detained for 22 hours after Overland Park police responded to her parents’ home

  • The Second U.S. Bitcoin ETF Is Set to Start Trading Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The second-ever U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is set to launch on Friday.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will begin trading on the Nasda

  • Argentines Are Desperate for Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine investors are growing increasingly pessimistic on the peso, betting it’s inevitable the government will be forced to speed up devaluation after November elections.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time

  • Brazil Treasury officials quit as gov't looks to lift spending limit

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Four senior Brazilian Treasury officials resigned on Thursday amid signs the government is looking to lift a constitutional spending cap, hammering Brazil's stocks and currency while driving up interest rate futures. With Bolsonaro's popularity slipping and headlines focused on a Senate inquiry calling for criminal charges based on his handling of the pandemic, the president has pushed for more government spending ahead of next year's election. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said late on Wednesday that the government may try to exempt 30 billion reais ($5.3 billion) of spending from its fiscal ceiling in order to boost welfare spending at President Jair Bolsonaro's request.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Viral video shows man who served in the Marine Corps shutting down an armed robbery

    A video of a man who served in the U.S. Marine Corps shutting down a would-be armed robbery went viral this week.

  • He was asleep in his car. Police woke him up and created a reason to kill him.

    An officer attacked Luke Stewart as he was sleeping in his car and then killed him. Qualified immunity prevents Luke's family from receiving justice.

  • Human remains found in Florida park during Brian Laundrie search were 'bones': police

    North Port police told Insider on Thursday that "bones" were found in the Florida park where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents had 'advised' law enforcement to look in the location where apparent human remains were found, their lawyer says

    Family attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents were at the reserve on Wednesday when the remains and some of his possessions were found.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.