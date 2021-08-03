Lyft earnings preview: Path to profitability in focus as reopenings stoke ride-hailing

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Lyft (LYFT) is set to report second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, with the ride-hailing giant poised to get a boost from improving mobility trends as vaccinations picked up in the spring.

Here are the main results Lyft is expected to post, based on consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Revenue: $700.73 million versus $339.35 million Y/Y

  • Adjusted EBITDA losses: $40.25 million vs. $280.3 million Y/Y

Lyft's results for the three months ending in June are set to lap last year's severely pandemic-depressed metrics, which encompassed the height of stay-in-place orders across the U.S. As a result, revenue is expected to more than double compared to the same period over last year. However, Lyft's sales would still be down by more than 19% versus the comparable quarter in 2019. 

As ride-hailing and other travel businesses came under pressure last year, Lyft significantly cut costs, helping put the company on a stronger path toward profitability now that demand is returning, many analysts have said.

"We expect demand to continue to rebound and as it does, expect the groundwork Lyft has put in place during the depths of the pandemic to better position the company for stronger profitability going forward," Wedbush analysts Dan Ives and Ygal Arounian wrote in a note. 

And with demand elevated and lower-priced pooling options erased during the pandemic, Lyft's revenue per active rider is set to move higher, with consensus analysts expecting this to come in at $45.31 for the second quarter compared to $39.06 in the same three months last year. That would come even as active riders grow further, by 14% sequentially to 15.37 million. 

Lyft has targeted achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter of 2021, which would mark the first profit for the company since it went public in early 2019. After cutting headcount and other costs and selling its autonomous vehicle development unit to a Toyota subsidiary earlier this year, Lyft's Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said in May that the company could reach adjusted EBITDA profitability even if ride-share volumes this year come in 33% below pre-pandemic levels from late 2019.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver&#39;s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft says it&#x002019;s readying for an initial public offering of its shares. The ride sharing service announced Thursday, Dec. 6, that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for the proposed IPO. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. Lyft says it’s readying for an initial public offering of its shares. The ride sharing service announced Thursday, Dec. 6, that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for the proposed IPO. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

As a pure-play ride-hailing company, Lyft has so far been a bigger beneficiary of reopening themes and a rotation to cyclical investments this year compared to larger competitor Uber (UBER). However, this business model has also left Lyft vulnerable to the recovery-related roadblocks that have recently emerged, including concerns that the spread of the Delta variant may once again curb consumer going-out trends. And like many companies, both Uber and Lyft have been exposed to labor shortages present across the U.S. economy, with driver incentives potentially cutting into margins at both businesses. 

"We believe ride-sharing trends will continue to improve as both driver supply and consumer demand improves," Rohit Kulkarni, managing director for MKM Partners, wrote in a note on Monday. 

"Tactically speaking, Lyft’s 2Q earnings and 3Q outlook could present investors with a clean story with progress towards profitability whereas Uber’s recent acquisitions, potential dilution, and unclear global pandemic recovery might add to noise around earnings," he added. "Near-term debates include take rate trends, impact of the Delta variant on 3Q outlook, and driver supply constraints."

Shares of Lyft have risen 89% for the year-to-date through Friday's close, outperforming both the small-cap Russell 2000 and Uber, which have increased 36% and 44%, respectively. 

This post will be updated with the results of Lyft's Q2 results Tuesday after market close. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin retreats as new SEC chief calls for tighter regulation

    Gary Gensler, who took charge of the US Securities and Exchange Commission in April, said tighter regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges was a priority.

  • Asian markets gain even as China’s manufacturing slows

    Asian stocks started the week higher Monday, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries in the region continued to be hammered by the delta variant.

  • Diana Shipping (DSX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Bullishness surrounding the dry bulk market is a huge boon for Diana Shipping (DSX) and is likely to have boosted its top line in Q2.

  • Why Canaan's Shares Popped 18.3% Today

    James Jin Cheng will immediately replace Tong He, who will remain the company's Director of Finance. The CFO news is notable but doesn't normally move a stock this significantly. If the price of Bitcoin continues to move higher in general, it'll be good for companies like Canaan.

  • Pizza and football: Domino's scores busiest day during England v Scotland match

    Domino's hiked its payout to shareholders in recognition of the strong half-year performance.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report on the space market.

  • Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Discovery's (DISCA) Q2 results are expected to reflect benefits from a solid content portfolio and improving advertising revenues.

  • Is Nikola A Buy Right Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others over the past year. Consider fuel cell and battery electric truck start-up Nikola. Back in May, NKLA stock traversed above a 50-day moving average that has now begun to bend higher.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • Zoom privacy settlement: How users can apply for a chunk of $85 million

    Zoom's recently announced $85 million settlement of a privacy class action is a "groundbreaking" and unique settlement, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told Yahoo Finance.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • 4 Must-Buy Energy Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings This Week

    The four energy stocks are slated to release second-quarter earnings results this week. These are: EOG, DVN, MGY and CLR.