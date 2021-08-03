Lyft earnings preview: Path to profitability in focus as reopenings stoke ride-hailing

Lyft (LYFT) is set to report second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, with the ride-hailing giant poised to get a boost from improving mobility trends as vaccinations picked up in the spring.

Here are the main results Lyft is expected to post, based on consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $700.73 million versus $339.35 million Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA losses: $40.25 million vs. $280.3 million Y/Y

Lyft's results for the three months ending in June are set to lap last year's severely pandemic-depressed metrics, which encompassed the height of stay-in-place orders across the U.S. As a result, revenue is expected to more than double compared to the same period over last year. However, Lyft's sales would still be down by more than 19% versus the comparable quarter in 2019.

As ride-hailing and other travel businesses came under pressure last year, Lyft significantly cut costs, helping put the company on a stronger path toward profitability now that demand is returning, many analysts have said.

"We expect demand to continue to rebound and as it does, expect the groundwork Lyft has put in place during the depths of the pandemic to better position the company for stronger profitability going forward," Wedbush analysts Dan Ives and Ygal Arounian wrote in a note.

And with demand elevated and lower-priced pooling options erased during the pandemic, Lyft's revenue per active rider is set to move higher, with consensus analysts expecting this to come in at $45.31 for the second quarter compared to $39.06 in the same three months last year. That would come even as active riders grow further, by 14% sequentially to 15.37 million.

Lyft has targeted achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter of 2021, which would mark the first profit for the company since it went public in early 2019. After cutting headcount and other costs and selling its autonomous vehicle development unit to a Toyota subsidiary earlier this year, Lyft's Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said in May that the company could reach adjusted EBITDA profitability even if ride-share volumes this year come in 33% below pre-pandemic levels from late 2019.

As a pure-play ride-hailing company, Lyft has so far been a bigger beneficiary of reopening themes and a rotation to cyclical investments this year compared to larger competitor Uber (UBER). However, this business model has also left Lyft vulnerable to the recovery-related roadblocks that have recently emerged, including concerns that the spread of the Delta variant may once again curb consumer going-out trends. And like many companies, both Uber and Lyft have been exposed to labor shortages present across the U.S. economy, with driver incentives potentially cutting into margins at both businesses.

"We believe ride-sharing trends will continue to improve as both driver supply and consumer demand improves," Rohit Kulkarni, managing director for MKM Partners, wrote in a note on Monday.

"Tactically speaking, Lyft’s 2Q earnings and 3Q outlook could present investors with a clean story with progress towards profitability whereas Uber’s recent acquisitions, potential dilution, and unclear global pandemic recovery might add to noise around earnings," he added. "Near-term debates include take rate trends, impact of the Delta variant on 3Q outlook, and driver supply constraints."

Shares of Lyft have risen 89% for the year-to-date through Friday's close, outperforming both the small-cap Russell 2000 and Uber, which have increased 36% and 44%, respectively.

This post will be updated with the results of Lyft's Q2 results Tuesday after market close. Check back for updates.

