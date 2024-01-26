How a Lyft ride led to a lawsuit, new Bengals OC, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

A Lyft driver is suing Cincinnati’s Christ Hospital after he says an employee there called 911 and wrongly reported that he had abducted a patient he was hired to drive to Wilmington, Ohio.

I’m Kevin Grasha. I cover Hamilton County and federal courts for The Enquirer.

A Lyft ride for a patient from Cincinnati’s Christ Hospital to Wilmington is at the center of a lawsuit filed this month.

According to the lawsuit, there was a dispute over an extra $20 the Lyft driver requested for the extra-long trip. A hospital social worker initially agreed to pay it, but then her supervisor refused, the lawsuit says, and accused the driver of extortion and abduction.

The supervisor ended up calling 911. Police pulled over the vehicle near Wilmington and detained the Lyft driver, who ultimately was able to show police that he had, in fact, been hired to drive the patient.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the driver, alleges defamation, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress by hospital employees.

Click or tap here to read more about this extremely unusual dispute.

What else you need to know Friday, Jan. 26

⛅ Weather: High of 48. Mostly cloudy and cooler.

🍽️ This diner − born in an old chili parlor − offers feel-good 'Ratatouille' moments.

🏈 Why Zac Taylor picked Dan Pitcher to become Bengals new offensive coordinator.

🦅 Great spots in Ohio for finding bald eagles and how to identify.

🍔 Double Big Mac review: This double dose of beef changes the Big Mac game.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

A single ketchup packet has Cincinnati Reddit users questioning everything they thought they knew about a popular local dish.

• Did Heinz just give Kentucky credit for goetta? Ketchup packet sparks social media war

The Cincinnati Southern Railway board tapped UBS to over the $1.6 trust from the sale. Here's why.

• What to know about the company picked to handle the $1.6B from Cincinnati's railroad sale

A Butler County man is accused of leaving his elderly mother lying on the floor for days after she suffered a fall at her Colerain Township home, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

• Butler County man accused of leaving 80-year-old mom on floor for days before getting help

A bill approved by a committee would cut into the number of identification documents allowed to confirm a voter's identity in Kentucky.

• Student IDs soon might not be enough to enable young people to vote in Kentucky

• Cincinnati native Vince Harrison named the Dayton Dragons manager

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How a Lyft ride led to a lawsuit, new Bengals OC | Daily Briefing