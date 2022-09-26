Lyft rider, driver help stop attempted kidnapping of woman on street, Illinois cops say

A woman was almost kidnapped on the same block where another woman was nearly abducted a month ago, according to authorities in Illinois.

The 45-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when someone approached her about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, the Chicago Police Department said in a community alert.

The person grabbed her arms and tried to pull her inside a minivan, police said. She screamed, managing to fight the person off.

A Lyft driver stopped and the rider tried to confront the kidnapper, the alert said. Video of the incident shared with the Book Club Chicago by a neighbor showed the Lyft car with its doors open, attempting to block the minivan.

The minivan fled the scene and was later recovered by detectives, police said. Police referenced only one assailant in the community alert. No arrests have been made.

“If it wasn’t for them (the Lyft driver and rider), I would have been toast for sure,” the woman told NBC 5 anonymously.

A similar incident took place at the same location — the 200 block of South Sangamon Street — on Aug. 24, McClatchy News reported previously. During this incident, a vehicle with four people tried to abduct a 30-year-old woman, but a dog walker with bear spray intervened to help the woman.

Police directed people to always be aware of their surroundings, walk in pairs, and pay additional attention to anyone suspiciously loitering.

