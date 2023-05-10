Lying Congressman George Santos surrenders to face 13-count federal indictment

NEW YORK — Long Island Congressman George Santos was charged Wednesday in a 13-count federal indictment with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress.

Santos was in custody in the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, pending a court appearance in the afternoon.

The charges against Santos are extensive.

They include a 2020 scheme to collect COVID-19-related unemployment funds even though he was pulling down a salary as an investment firm director, a campaign finance fraud operation where he used donor money to buy designer clothes and pay his personal debts and a string of lies about his assets and income to the House of Representatives.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” stated Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.”

Santos ran for Congress in 2022 on a foundation of deception, lying about his education, religion, family history, professional experience and property ownership. The house of cards collapsed soon after his election, with reports of his fictional claims all over the media.